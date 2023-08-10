AUGUSTA, Ill. -- A state championship appearance in 2021 and a super sectional appearance in 2022, the Lady Suns have been a powerhouse over the last few years in Class 1A.
Augusta Southeastern head girls volleyball coach Tim Kerr spoke on how the team has looked over their recent summer practices heading into the fall season.
“After the last four practices I’m very excited about who we have coming back," said Kerr. "We have a really good veteran presence that goes back two years when we went to the state tournament with two of our top players in Amanda and Abigail back."
Junior Amanda Stephens and senior Abigail Shaffer once again look to continue to play major roles in how far the Lady Suns go in 2023.
Stephens is one of their elite hitters up front and an all-around player while Shaffer has been one of their top defenders. Shaffer has begun to get a few schools on the next level looking to recruit her.
Augusta Southeastern has three separate seasons of 34 or more wins since 2016. They finished 34-6 last season and 39-3 in 2021.
Kerr praised Stephens' and Shaffer's contributions to the team as well as why their team has been able to sustain this level of success on the floor over the years.
“They’ve been playing a lot of volleyball in their careers, they’ve played club the last couple years so having their leadership is important," said Kerr. "It just seems like we've been able to reload, we’ve had really strong seasons and our younger kids are stepping up and competing which is good to see."
Entering 2023 it seems another great season is on the horizon for Kerr's team, but they’re currently dealing with some adversity heading into the season with a couple girls recovering and just getting back from injuries.
Another one of their key players junior Savannah Ramsey, whose back practicing getting limited work in but unable to practice fully yet due to a knee injury she's still recovering from.
“We had high hopes last year because the year before we went to state, we made it to super sectionals but unfortunately loss," Ramsey said looking back on last season. "This year we lost a couple key players who’ve graduated now so we’re working to build that back up and we will, especially once we get everyone healthy and back to getting comfortable playing with each other."
A part of Augusta Southeastern building back that comfortability and chemistry once again will be relying on a few of their younger players a few of which Kerr and Stephens are really excited about.
Stephens little sister Kara, is one of those young players the team is excited about. She'll be a freshman this season as she puts on the blue and yellow for the first time on the high school level.
“Kara as a freshman we expect big things out of her," said Kerr. "She’s coming off of shoulder surgery she didn’t play with us much this summer until the final week, but she’s a very accomplished volleyball player already. We were state champions in the seventh grade and she was key to that, last year in eighth grade they were undefeated until her injury so she’s a good player, Amanda and her together will be pretty dynamic."
Amanda talked about a few other young players who've stood out along with the excitement for her getting to play with her sister this fall.
“I’m excited for my little sister Kara," said Stephens. "I’ve been waiting to play with her for a while she’s a lot like me she can set, play middle, and do a lot of things."
Kenzie Griswold another one of their promising underclassmen, started for the Lady Suns last year as a freshman but looks to have an even bigger role in 2023 being called upon much more than last year.
Although the team still isn’t fully healthy yet, most of their team is back and practicing so it still seems a team that finished 5-2 in conference play, 15-2 at home, 5-2 on the road and 14-2 at neutral sites in 2022 will once more be a force to be reckoned with for their West Central North conference opponents.
Kerr spoke on what other teams they expect to be good and hopes to be right up there again with those other elite schools in the region.
“Quincy Notre Dame is always really good and they’re usually the standard, we just hope to compete on that level, we’re Class 1A and they’re 2A so we don’t see them in the postseason but it’s still a measuring stick,” said Kerr. “Illini West is going to be good they were good last year and have a lot of experience, Camp Point Central we expect to be good as well so there’s a lot of good teams in our area; it’s exciting for us because we’re going to see all those teams here in a couple weeks and we get a chance to see where we stand as we continue to get healthier.”
Augusta Southeastern will open up their season in a non-conference home game on Tuesday, Aug. 22 hosting Pittsfield at 6 p.m. followed by a Monday night neutral tournament match with Biggsville West Central on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.
“I’m excited on how good we can be this year," said Stephens. "It’ll be a slow process we have some girls that are injured who will be back so it’ll take time to be where we want to be but still very excited on how far we can go.”
