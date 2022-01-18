PALMYRA, Mo. -- It was a dogfight of a game when No. 2 seed Canton and No. 7 seed Monroe City met up in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
The game remained close until the end, with Canton pulling out a 45-37 win over the Lady Panthers.
"(Monroe City) had a good game plan," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "We just made a few mistakes and we usually hit more 3's, but the three-ball was kind of in and out. I think what helped us the most was them finally getting people where they need to be on the press. It forced some turnovers that led to layups and that was our best offense."
It was the second time these two teams had met this season, with Canton also winning the previous matchup 50-35 on Nov. 29.
"We didn't handle pressure nearly as well in the fourth quarter as we did earlier in the game," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "Give Canton some credit there, but our kids are fighting and getting better."
Both teams were neck-and-neck during the first quarter, exchanging leads several times with Canton holding a 15-13 lead going into the second quarter.
Lady Tigers junior guard Nariah Clay had a strong first half, scoring 13 points and pulling down five rebounds.
Clay would finish with a team-high 17 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Monroe City had scoring contributions from six different players in the first half, led by sophomore guard Mari Gares, who scored six points and had five rebounds before halftime.
Gares would finish the game with 10 points and seven rebounds, leading the Lady Panthers in both categories.
"Mari has had a good last couple of games for us," Rung said. "She knows how to get her shot (off) and find different ways to score."
Rung added that Monroe City has been playing better after struggling to score in earlier games in the season.
"I think as a whole offensively, kids are getting better at making some shots," Rung said. "Mackenzie Moss hit a couple of 3's tonight. Hopefully we can gain a little more confidence offensively. Maybe we will get some more results."
Although the game remained close throughout the first half, Canton took a 27-22 lead to halftime.
Both teams came out cold in the third quarter and there was no scoring for the first four-plus minutes after halftime.
Soon after Monroe City went on a run. Sophomore Lucy Pratt hit a couple of buckets to narrow Canton's lead to 31-30. Then, sophomore Taylor Pfaff drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Panthers a brief 33-31 lead.
"In the third quarter we made a nice run with our subs coming in," Rung said. "Taylor Pfaff and Meghan Hays and a couple of starters came in and gave us a spark with our 1-3-1 defense. We forced some turnovers and got some baskets. Got ourselves back in the game and got ourselves the lead."
It would not last long as Clay scored on a layup to tie the game at 33-33.
Soon after, Lady Tigers sophomore Macie Fisher hit a bucket to give Canton a two-point lead. She then got a steal and a bucket to give Canton a 37-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Fisher would finish the game with 15 points and two rebounds.
"We usually have a hammer of the game and we gave it to Nariah and Macy," Baker said. "They both did really good. Macy had some crucial steals and Nariah rebounded the ball really well and got her steals. They both looked to attack the basket, so that helped."
Canton would seal the game by outscoring Monroe City by a 8-4 margin in the fourth quarter.
Monroe City (3-12) will play Hannibal (1-6) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Rung and the Monroe City coaching staff scouted the Hannibal/Clark County quarterfinal that was played later on Wednesday to prepare for Thursday's consolation semifinal.
"We just need to keep getting better and better," Rung said. "Our goal is to improve ourselves. As we continue to get better, I think the results will take care of themselves."
Canton (9-5) will play Clark County (2-5) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
"There's some stuff internally we could clean up," Baker said. "Working on our press, working on late-game situations towards the end of the game where we kind of fumbled the ball a little bit. Stuff like that we'll talk about as a team and get ready for either one."
