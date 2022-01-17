PALMRYA, Mo. -- Shots just were not falling for No. 5 seed Mark Twain in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Monday.
No. 4 seed Highland took advantage and came away with a 47-31 win over the Lady Tigers.
"That's kind of our identity this year," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "I came into the year thinking we would be able to really push it and transition the ball, but we've developed into a really strong half-court team. We just need the offense to come along and match that energy and intensity on the defensive end."
Lady Cougars junior Ainsley Bringer helped lead Highland to victory, scoring 19 points and pulling down six rebounds.
It was a low-scoring first quarter as both teams struggled to score, with Highland taking a 10-5 lead going into the second quarter.
Highland picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 14 points and taking a 24-11 lead to halftime.
The third quarter was the highest-scoring quarter with both teams scoring 12 points.
While shots weren't falling for the Lady Tigers, Mark Twain had 31 rebounds, compared to only 16 by the Lady Cougars.
"There's one thing I'm proud of the girls this year is how they crash the boards," Boswell said. "They are putting up really impressive rebounding numbers. Emily Evans, Taylor Martin and Anna Echternacht have been doing a really good job of rebounding."
Evans finished with a team-high seven points and 12 rebounds. Echternacht scored six points and had eight rebounds.
Mark Twain (6-8) will play Van-Far in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
"I think a lot of our girls are ready for that game," Boswell said. "They are a conference opponent and they are a team where a lot of our girls know their girls. So there is going to be a little bit of a rivalry there. We are going to watch some film, be prepared and have a really good practice tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.