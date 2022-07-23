QUINCY – Father and son Chao and Lanny Wang hopped in the car Saturday morning to compete in the Quincy Open Doubles Championships.
The Wangs met up with their respective partners at Reservoir Park and headed to the court.
Looking across the court, the Wangs could see their Day 2 opponent – each other.
11-year-old Lanny Wang and teammate Arrow Crist defeated Chao Wang and Mike Peterson in the men’s 3.5 semifinal. After splitting two competitive sets, Lanny Wang and Crist won the match’s tiebreaker to advance to the division final.
“(It was) fun. I knew that at the start I was going to beat him,” Lanny Wang said grinning. “Experience can’t bring you that far.”
Despite falling in the semifinal, Chao Wang said he’s proud of his young son for playing at such a high skill level.
“He’s getting better and better,” Chao Wang said. “Overall, it was a good match and he’s getting taller and stronger.”
In another competitive match, Paige Beckler and Emily Klinner took home the title in the women’s 3.5. The duo clinched the title after winning in two sets against Jeorgia O’Brien and Katy Rindom Saturday, and Heidi Rauch and Amelia Kolthoff Friday.
Saturday’s match proved to be a nerve-wracking experience for Beckler and former Quincy High tennis player Klinner as its final game went to seven deuces.
“We’re glad we won that particular game, so we didn’t have to keep making it longer and longer,” Beckler said. “Us four girls were very evenly matched. (With) a couple points difference, the match could’ve gone either way, so it was a lot of fun.”
Christopher Tu and Alex Hamby also took home a title in the junior 14 and under division. The duo won three matches in two days, including a tie-breaking thriller against Jimmy Derian and Drake Dodd Saturday afternoon.
Along with the Wangs, the Crists are also well-represented in this year’s doubles tournament.
Arrow Crist’s mom, Cindy Crist, advanced to the women’s open final along with teammate Jamie Steinkamp with a two-set win over Amelia Willing and Audra Cain. Cindy Crist said she is excited for her and her son to play in their respective finals Sunday.
“I think that’s extremely cool,” Cindy Crist said. “Sad I won’t be able to watch him, but exciting for family to come out and be able to watch both of us.”
Former Quincy Notre Dame tennis player Steinkamp is also looking forward to the women’s open final after falling short in last year’s championship match.
“I think I have a better mindset going about this and not trying to hit the ball as hard as I can every time, just trying to actually think mentally and make points out of what we’re given,” Steinkamp said.
With the win, Cindy Crist and Steinkamp will face Palmyra High sisters Maura and Molly Gottman at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
In other divisions, defending men’s 4.0 champs Barney Bier and Pat Costigan will play Drew Koester and Will Meckes for the division’s title at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Tim and Mike O’Neal will also look to take home a title in the round-robin men’s legends against William Hyde and David Willing at 9 a.m. Sunday. The O’Neals won their first two matches Friday and Saturday to be the only undefeated duo in the division.
Lanny Wang and Crist will play Steve Damm and Randy Davis in Sunday’s final at 10:30 a.m.
“It’s going to be a fun match,” Lanny Wang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.