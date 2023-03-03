Genenbacher.JPG

File photo of Central senior forward Isaac Genenbacher driving into the lane during the Class 1A Bushnell Sectional semifinal against Peoria Christian on Wednesday. Genenbacher scored a team-high 23 points in Friday's championship game against Illini Bluffs.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

BUSHNELL, Ill. -- Camp Point Central's quest for an elusive boys basketball sectional championship will have to wait another year.

The Panthers fell short to Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A Bushnell Sectional semifinal on Friday night, with the Tigers coming away with a 54-46 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.