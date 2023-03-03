BUSHNELL, Ill. -- Camp Point Central's quest for an elusive boys basketball sectional championship will have to wait another year.
The Panthers fell short to Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A Bushnell Sectional semifinal on Friday night, with the Tigers coming away with a 54-46 victory.
It was the first sectional championship for Illini Bluffs since 1981.
Central senior forward Isaac Genenbacher scored a game-high 23 points.
Illini Bluffs junior power forward Hank Alvey led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points, seven boards and six blocks.
Alvey dominated early on, scoring eight of the Tigers' 10 points during the first quarter, helping Illini Bluffs take a 10-6 lead by quarter's end.
Tigers junior point guard Wyatt Hendel hit a pair of 3-pointers during the second quarter, with the second one putting Illini Bluffs up 18-10.
Genenbacher got a bucket at the buzzer of the second quarter to bring Central within three points with the Tigers leading 24-21 at halftime. He would score 11 points during the first half.
Central senior Carter Eyler hit a bucket to bring the Panthers within a point of Illini Bluffs' lead late in the third quarter, with Genenbacher then getting a basket to give Central its first lead of the game at 31-30.
Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 33-33.
The Tigers would outscore the Panthers by a 21-13 margin in the fourth quarter to secure victory.
Tigers senior small forward Brandon Coats had to come out briefly due to injury, but returned to regain the lead at 38-36.
Illini Bluffs would then go on a 7-0 run to build up a 45-36 lead, with the closest Central would get after that point would be a seven-point deficit.
Eyler finished second on Central in scoring with 12 points, while junior guard Nick Moore added nine points.
Illini Bluffs (32-4) will face Gibault Catholic (30-7) in the Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Camp Point Central finishes the season with a 27-5 record, which ties a school record for wins in a single season.
