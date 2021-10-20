Late-inning La Plata rally finishes off Canton in sectionals

CANTON, Mo. — It was an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel when La Plata and Canton met for the Class 1 State Sectional Game on Wednesday at Cottonbowl Field.
For six innings it was scoreless until the Lady Bulldogs broke through in the top of the seventh and came away with a 1-0 win over Canton to advance to the Class 1 State Quarterfinals.
“We just needed to find that gap,” said Canton head coach Kristyn Caldwell. “(Canton starter Olivia Coy) is a great pitcher as well. It was the definition of a pitcher’s duel They capitalized on a few timely hits and that’s the difference.”
Canton starter Kenzie Guilfoyle was just as dominant in the circle, pitching a perfect game for the first 4.2 innings until Canton third baseman Bryn Buescher singled.
Guilfoyle flustered La Plata batters all night in her 15-strikeout performance. She allowed no walks, four hits and one earned run.
“Kenzie just gave it her absolute all,” Caldwell said. “There’s nothing more she could had done to win this game. She surprised a lot of people and I’m just proud of her.”
Coy baffled Canton hitters herself, striking out 14 batters. She allowed five hits and one walk in her shutout win.
Coy would help out her own cause, hitting a leadoff single in the seventh inning to spark a La Plata rally. Until that point, Guilfoyle had only allowed one baserunner.
Pieper Wood would follow with a single and then Brooklyn Carvajal reached on a bunt single to load the bases. That set up an eventual game-winning RBI single by Paige Carvajal to give La Plata a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kinsey Biggerstaff led off with a single for Canton. However, Coy buckled down and struck out the next three Lady Tiger batters to end the game.
Guilfoyle went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk. Center fielder Macie Fisher went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases. Biggerstaff went 2-for-3 and shortstop Kadie Guilfoyle went 1-for-3.
Canton finishes the season 19-5 after falling to La Plata in the Class 1 State Sectionals. The Lady Tigers return everyone except Kinsey Guilfoyle to next year’s team.
“Obviously that’s a big role to fill (with Guilfoyle’s graduation), but these girls are young,” Caldwell said. “They have a lot of growing to do and they do look forward to next year. We are optimistic, but it just sucks right now.
La Plata will play Atlanta in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals on Saturday.
