HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The game was closer than the final score indicated.
Mark Twain and Missouri Military Academy were neck-and-neck until several errors and defensive miscues in the final two innings helped the Colonels come away with a 12-1 win.
"We had a good five innings and the wheels kind of fell off a bit," said Mark Twain head coach Cody Parker. "The errors got it away from us and it snowballed from there."
The game site was switched from Mark Twain High School to Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field on Thursday morning due to field conditions at Mark Twain.
"It's an awesome facility," Parker said. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to come in here. Coach (Ian) Hatton put in a good word for us to be able to use this place tonight."
Tigers junior right-handed pitcher Aydan Dye was dealing early on.
Dye finished with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched; while allowing four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
"(Dye) did a really nice job for us tonight," Parker said. "He went out there and filled the zone up. That's what I expected. He done well last year and coming up he's going to be a guy who's contributed a lot for us this year."
Clayton Turnbull pitched the remainder of the game in relief.
The Tigers struck first during the first inning when Turnbull singled to drive in Dye.
"It was just a good at bat, man," Parker said. "He barreled the ball up on that."
MMA answered in the top of the second, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Going into the sixth inning, the Colonels led the Tigers 3-1 with the game still close.
Walks and four Tiger errors led to MMA scoring nine runs in the final two innings.
The Tigers combined for four hits -- one each from Turnbull, Dye, Cade Carman and Blake Moore.
Mark Twain (0-2) will play at Canton (1-0) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We just got to get back in practice and working on our way," Parker said. "We got to keep working towards our goal of playing cleaner baseball."
