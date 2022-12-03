QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame found itself in unfamiliar territory.
Down six points with less than five minutes left to play at home.
The Lady Raiders were in serious danger of suffering a rare setback at The Pit.
But the QND girls' basketball team did what it seemingly does best. It found a way to win.
Notre Dame stepped up defensively to earn a dramatic 57-53 win over an excellent Mendon Unity squad early Saturday afternoon.
Returning Class 2A state champion and top-ranked Notre Dame survived to improve to 7-0 overall.
“Unity came out strong and they really had us back on our heels,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “They deserve a lot of credit for playing a great game.
“We had to reach down. We were out of sync, both offensively and defensively, for a couple of spurts there.”
The Class 1A No. 3 Mustangs are now 8-1.
“Notre Dame has played in a lot of big environments and big games after winning state last year,” Unity coach Brad Begeman said. “I think some of that experience played out in the end. They made the plays they needed to.”
Unity led by six late in the third quarter before Notre Dame battled back to tie the game 45-45 after a steal by freshman Ari Buehler and a putback by senior Abbey Schreacke.
But the veteran Mustangs countered with a 6-0 run, capped by back-to-back baskets by Quincy University commit Ashlynn Arnsman.
Down 51-45 and running out of time, the Raiders came through with a decisive run.
Schreacke connected on a pair of drives while Blair Eftink and Buehler converted off steals.
That gave QND a 53-51 lead with 3:12 left.
“We turned up our defensive pressure and forced some turnovers,” Schreacke said. “We were able to capitalize, and we really came through as a team.”
Unity came right back to tie it 53-53 on two Sophia Shaffer free throws.
But those were the final two Mustang points.
Schreacke broke the tie by drilling a jumper from the top of the key to put her team up 55-53 with 2:25 left.
Schreacke then uncharacteristically missed two free throws with 1:05 to go, but Buehler picked her up by draining two free throws with 14.4 seconds left.
“I just had to stay calm and take deep breaths,” Buehler said. “I know my teammates and coaches have confidence in me. The seniors have helped me so much, and it’s a lot of fun being on this team.”
Orne was impressed with how his team reacted to adversity in the second half.
“When we were down six, we had to ramp up the pressure. We had no choice,” he said. “We got some steals and converted in transition, which gave us some momentum back. That gave us a lot of energy.”
Schreacke, who signed with Missouri, finished with a game-high 27 points.
“It was a tough game against a very good team,” the senior said. “They know us well and we know them well. We really had to battle to come back against them.”
Buehler added nine points and Eftink eight points for Notre Dame.
Shaffer paced Unity’s balanced attack with 17 points. Arnsman had 15 points and Kyra Carothers finished with 10 points.
“We had them on the ropes,” Begeman said. “We all wanted to win. We gave a great effort against a great team in a tough environment.”
Begeman credited Schreacke for her performance.
“I’ve been doing this 15 years and Abbey is the best player I have ever coached against,” the coach said. “She’s an outstanding player.”
