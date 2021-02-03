TROY, Mo. — Trailing by three on the road with 25 seconds on the clock, Monroe City senior Logan Buhlig drew a charging foul on an inbounds pass and gave his team a chance to tie Troy Buchanan at 60.
After a timeout, the Panthers ran a play that found leading scorer Joshua Talton streaking to the basket unhindered for a shot to bring Monroe City within one, but the shot fell off the front of the rim and the Trojans pulled down the rebound. A couple of free throws later and Troy Buchanan had held on to hand the Panthers only their second loss of the season with a 62-59 victory.
“We had a little backdoor set that was executed really nicely, we just missed the layup,” Monroe City boys basketball coach Brock Edris said.
Missed shots plagued Monroe City (17-2) throughout the night, while the Trojans (12-4) were able to get back in it because of some hot shooting. The Panthers forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of the game and eventually held a 12-2 advantage midway through the first quarter. An 8-2 run allowed Troy Buchanan to pull within four by the end of the first quarter, then another 10-3 run capped by a three from Jack Fessenden gave the Trojans the lead at 20-17.
Buhlig answered back with a three of his own but Troy would not be denied as it took a 31-25 lead into halftime after outscoring the Panthers 21-11 in the second quarter.
“It was almost like playing yourself. We are an aggressive team that gets after it defensively, and I thought Troy was the same type of team,” Edris said. “It gave us a challenge that we probably weren’t used to, but it was good for us and something we can learn from.”
The Panthers battled back multiple times in the second half, tying or retaking the lead four times in the fourth quarter alone, but for every shot or run Monroe City made, the Trojans seemed to have an answer.
Edris pointed to Jaedyn Robertson and Cade Chapman off the bench as big factors for his team staying in it. Both scored six points in the game, but Robertson’s play making and Chapman’s aggressiveness put the Panthers in the right positions.
“(Robertson) is a very skilled kid and he can shoot the ball well, which makes us very dynamic offensively,” Edris said. “I thought Cade Chapman did a great job on the right wing. He settled for shots from the perimeter earlier in the game and we encouraged him to find other ways to make an impact, too. He can shoot it, but we don’t want to live around the 3-point line, and he did a great job of attacking and jump stopping. He had a couple finishes that made a big difference.”
Talton finished with 24 points despite an off shooting night and Buhlig also reached double figures with 10 points. Griffin St. Piere led the Trojans with 18 points, including four made 3-pointers, and Fessenden followed closely with 16.
The loss, which came on short notice after the Panthers’ originally-scheduled game against Greenwood was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Greenwood, snaps a 12-game winning streak for the Panthers. As long as his team takes the lessons from Wednesday and moves forward, Edris can live with the loss.
“Whether we win or lose, I feel like we really try to teach our kids to learn from mistakes no matter what,” Edris said. “If this means it humbles us and we go to work and go to practice and find a way to elevate our game and take it to the next level, then it was completely worth it.”