CANTON, Mo. -- It was quite the game by Culver-Stockton senior guard McKenzie Lathrom on Wednesday night at Charles Field House.

Lathrum totaled 37 points after going 9-for-15 in 3-point attempts, while pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists in the Wildcats 93-65 win over Heart rival Graceland.

