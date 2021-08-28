CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain opened up the high school football season with a convincing 34-12 win over South Callaway at home on Friday.
It was also the first win for new Tigers head coach Austin Leake, who once donned the blue-and-white Mark Twain helmet and jersey.
"It was very special," Leake said. "A lot of people that I knew there, a lot of family and a lot of friends. It's hard to describe how cool it was. Very thankful for everyone that came and supported us, but more than anything just happy for the kids that their hard work and dedication paid off."
Offensively, senior running back Landon Moss carried the load for Mark Twain, who carried the ball 29 times for 238 yards and scored three touchdowns.
"He was phenomenal and the (offensive) line was obviously a huge part," Leake said. "Hats off to them and Landon said the same thing."
Moss scored Mark Twain's first touchdown on a one-yard carry for a score midway through the first quarter.
A fumble recovery from Blake Turnbull turned the momentum toward Mark Twain and ended a South Callaway drive. It would later lead to Moss' second rushing touchdown.
South Callaway would score two touchdowns in the latter half of the second quarter to narrow Mark Twain's lead to 14-12 going into halftime.
Leake said Mark Twain's defense focused on stopping the dive early on before South Callaway adjusted.
"If you don't stop the fullback dive in the flex bone, you know it's going to be a long night because they never have to stray away from it," Leake said. "We honestly did a good job of (defending) the quarterback keep as well. They kind of caught us on some counters and sweeps and trickery in the second quarter because we were stopping their base run game."
Mark Twain's defense made some adjustments of their own at halftime and held the Bulldog offense scoreless in the second half.
"(South Callaway) were glad to get into their secondary run stuff and we got that figured out in the third quarter," Leake said. "Linebackers weren't flowing as fast and were patient. They were doing a good job at halftime at gathering themselves and get back to what they were doing."
Junior Lakoda Preston ran for a 56-yard touchdown on the Tigers' opening drive of the second half to put Mark Twain up 20-12.
Senior quarterback Payton Hawkins connected with Riley Brown for a touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter to give Mark Twain a two-touchdown lead.
Hawkins finished the game going 3-for-6 for 35 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He added 40 rushing yards.
"He took care of the ball, managed it well and took care of the game," Leake said. "He did everything that we wanted him to do. Payton did a great job."
Moss then sealed the game for Mark Twain with a 49-yard run for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Mark Twain (1-0) will play TDW Prep Academy (0-0) in St. Louis in the Tigers' next game on Sept. 3.
"They didn't play a Week 1 game, so we have absolutely no idea what they do," Leake said. "Never been a part of a game like this, so it's going to be different."