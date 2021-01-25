MACOMB, Ill. — Jared Elliott felt it, so he knew his players did, too.
Practicing last fall without the reward of game day at the end of the week took much of the energy and emotion out of everything the Western Illinois University football program tried to do.
“When they’re looking around and seeing their buddies they played high school ball with that now play at Texas or Oklahoma or Iowa and they’re playing and they’re watching those guys on Saturday, I thought it was hard,” said Elliott, the third-year head coach.
“I thought the fall was heavy. It kind of had a heavier feeling. I think that that’s natural. You’ve got to check on your kids, check on your players and make sure everyone is doing ok.”
The Leathernecks survived, treating the 15 practices Football Championship Subdivision teams were allowed like they would spring practice.
“You just have to stay patient and put your head down and work,” senior linebacker Eryk Preston said. “It’s a tough world and tough situation going on right now.”
It’s only making the Leathernecks tougher and hungrier.
That’s the theme developing as they prepare for the February 19 opener at South Dakota, the first of eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games they will play in this modified winter/spring season. WIU is four days into preparation for the trip to Vermillion, S.D., and there’s an air of anticipation unlike anything Elliott has experienced.
“The energy level is off the charts,” Elliott said. “They’ve had something taken away from them for a stretch here that they love and are passionate about. We’re having more fun right now. I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had. I’m feeling it from our players. They’ve bought in. They’ve embraced it. They want to go play football.”
The energy has created an edge the Leathernecks bring to the field daily.
“It’s through the roof right now,” senior quarterback Connor Sampson said. “Everyone’s excited to get back out there and play the game we love. But coming from last year to this year, the energy level we have in practice, it’s a big change. And it’s exciting to see.”
The Leathernecks went 1-11 in 2019 and have adjusted the roster with a handful of transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact. At the top of that list is running back JaTarvious Whitlow, the leading rusher at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 who has two years of eligibility remaining.
For those newcomers to be prepared, it takes engagement and assistance from the veterans, something that has been a mainstay throughout the fall and winter.
“More ownership, more maturity,” Preston said. “We’re working on a lot of unscheduled time and short time. It’s takes a lot of maturity to bring others along. … We have a game coming up in less than three weeks, so we need a lot of maturity.”
The Leathernecks are convinced despite the unique circumstances they will be ready.
“Our preparation has been through the roof,” sophomore running back DeShon Gavin said. “I can set up stuff with my teammates, the running back corps, where we’re watching film on Zoom. Doing a lot of our meetings and stuff over Zoom gives us the ability to prepare when others are not. We can’t gather in large groups inside buildings, but we can on the computer.
“With everything that’s been happening, we’ve had time to prepare. We have been prepared for a while now, and now, we’re just ready to go out there and get after it.”