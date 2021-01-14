QUINCY — With dark clouds hanging over her program, Quincy University women’s basketball coach Jeni Garber is constantly looking for any silver lining.
It might have been difficult to see Thursday night, but she may have found one that could have an deep impact.
Freshman forward Regan Leconte, recruited as a 3-point shooter, hadn’t made a trey this season. Yet, with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter Thursday night at Pepsi Arena, Leconte buried her first career 3-pointer off an assist from Dami Adeyinka. Leconte made two others in 12 minutes off the bench.
“We’ve seen her hit shots in practice over and over and over, but she hasn’t been able to do that in a game,” Garber said. “Hopefully she can get on a little bit of a streak and hit some shots. If she can see the ball go through the bucket, maybe she can help us down the road here.”
It may be the boost the Hawks’ entire roster needs.
Leconte’s effort came during the 80-51 loss to Maryville in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Pepsi Arena and is significant because of the Hawks’ inability to score consistently from the perimeter. They were 7 of 25 from 3-point range (28 percent), but that was after going 1 of 9 in the first half.
Quincy was 6 of 16 in the second half (37.5 percent), far better than the season average of 26.1 percent.
“It’s contagious,” Garber said. “Even if it’s a bad shot but it goes in, it’s contagious. It picks up everyone’s offense. Everyone picks up a little bit of confidence with that. With the ball going through the hoop, you’re always better on defense. It kind of plays hand-in-hand.
“And that’s where we weren’t quite locked in tonight with our communication on the defensive end and sure of what we needed to do.”
The Hawks (0-9) trailed 21-18 coming out of a media timeout with 4:47 remaining in the first half when Saints guard Antoinette Mussorici took a kick out from Jayda Jansen and buried a 3-pointer from the left wing.
It kickstarted a 15-5 run in which Mussorici had six points and an assist and gave Maryville a 36-23 edge. The Saints started the second half on a 12-5 run to extend the lead to 20 points.
“They got the momentum, and they came out in the third quarter and we made some mistakes to allow them to go another bit a run,” Garber said.
Sophomore guard Laney Lantz led the Hawks with 10 points, while Leconte finished with nine. Mussoricci led the Saints with 22 points as Maryville committed just nine turnovers but swiped 10 steals and owned a 16-7 edge in points off turnovers and a 14-3 edge in second-chance points.