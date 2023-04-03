HANNIBAL, Mo. -- On a day where there was low winds and temperatures above the 60s, Hannibal high school girls soccer came out the gates ready to play in this home match against the Mexico Bulldogs in route to a 8-0 victory.

Historically, Hannibal has dominated the all time season series with Mexico winning 22 of the last 28 games, and now are on a 19-game win streak all-time against Mexico.

