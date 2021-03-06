QUINCY — The magnitude of the moment didn’t hit Jordan Lepper until well after the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team handed state-ranked Brown County its first loss of the season.
When the realization came she had played an integral role in the victory her final game at the Pit, the senior forward fought back the tears.
She knew she had every reason to smile.
“I do. I definitely do,” a flush-faced Lepper said. “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.”
With 20.2 seconds remaining in regulation and the Raiders clinging to a three-point lead, Lepper was fouled after clearing her second consecutive defensive rebound. She walked to the other end of the floor and calmly sank two free throws to help salt away a 42-37 victory Saturday afternoon.
“I’ve kind of waited for this time,” Lepper said. “It’s been a long four years, but I was confident I could make those free throws.”
She said she wasn’t nervous either.
“Not really, honestly,” Lepper said.
When you play alongside Abbey Schreacke, no situation ever seems too tense.
The Raiders trailed 35-32 after the Hornets’ Katey Flynn made a pair of free throws with 1:56 to play. Starting with a layin with 1:43 to go, Schreacke scored six straight points and eight of QND’s final 10 points to punctuate the rally.
The sophomore guard finished with 30 points, her fourth game with 30 or more points this season.
“She scored a tough 30,” said Brown County coach David Phelps, whose team is ranked eighth in the Class 1A state poll and came in at 11-0. “We made her work from end to end. She’s an exceptional basketball player.
“Like I said before the game, we’re going to see her on TV someday. She’s going to be that kind of a player. She’s a handful.”
She needed to be to help the Raiders survive.
Trailing by six after QND’s Lexi Schaffer scored off an offensive rebound on the first possession of the fourth quarter, Brown County chiseled away at the deficit. Klare Flynn converted two free throws and three possessions later made a putback to make it a 32-30 QND lead with five minutes to play.
After Klare Flynn split a pair of free throws, the Hornets’ Gabby McGath scored in the post to give Brown County a 33-32 lead with 3:13 to go. At that point, QND had gone empty on seven straight possessions.
“We weren’t playing as a team,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We were really relying too heavily on Abbey. We weren’t moving without the ball. We got into a big rut.”
It forced Schreacke to take over despite the constant double-teaming and face-guarding from the Hornets.
“We knew we had to stay patient and know our time would come,” Schreacke said. “We had to keep playing our game.”
That meant allowing Schreacke to create.
“I’d be crazy not to go to her when we’re down one,” Orne said. “She made some plays. She did what an all-state player does. She found a way to get it to the rack and to the hole.”
Her teammates supported her with defense as the Hornets made just one of their final six shots.
“It just shows our toughness,” Lepper said. “We’ve had a really hard year. Pretty much since September, it’s been a battle. It’s been six months of a really long, frustrating battle. It let just shows we can work together as a team and demonstrate our toughness.”
It gave the Raiders a boost heading into two critical matchups to end the regular season – Thursday at Pleasant Plains, which beat QND last year in the Class 2A super-sectional and won the state championship, and Saturday at Quincy High School.
“We have to be aggressive like we were today,” Schreacke said.