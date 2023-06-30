QUINCY -- After a couple of days off, Quincy returned to action on Friday and had quite the battle with Western Conference rival Burlington.
The game featured several lead changes and the Gems prevailed for a 9-8 win.
"It was a good one," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "(Cole) Parkhill gave us a good start and we always talk to our starters about giving us a good start and he gave us a chance to win. He got out of there with only giving up one run and luckily for us, our offense kept showing up and we got it done."
Quincy had a rare two days off from Prospect League action after Wednesday's game was canceled because of poor air quality.
"We needed some rest in the bullpen for sure," Gyorkos said. "That was the deepest our bullpen has been all year long where we had eight or nine arms down there that could go. A couple of days off were nice, but it's really good to be back."
Quincy got on the board right away when Jimmy Koza hit a solo home run with one out in the first inning.
Koza finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk, double, home run, RBI and three runs.
"Jimmy's been kind of a surprise for us," Gyorkos said. "He's turned into an everyday starter and that guy flat out hits."
The Gems added another run in the third inning when Cam Suto singled home Koza to take a 2-0 lead.
Burlington chipped away in the top of the fourth inning, scoring a run and knocking Parkhill out of the game.
The Bees briefly took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, capitalizing on an error and a wild pitch.
Koza was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, which was followed by a single by Riley Black. Lucas Loos then came through with a three-run home run to retake the lead for the Gems at 5-3.
The top of the sixth was rough for the Gems, with the Bees sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs to take a 8-5 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Joe Siervo doubled to score Suto and Luke Jessen. Then, Easton Mains scored on a wild pitch to tie it up at 8-8.
"For us, we kind of just stick to our game plan," Gyorkos said. "There's not a lot of panic in our dugout very often. So I didn't say anything (after the top of the sixth). We just went back to offense and went to work. The pitchers know our offense will pick us up when they have to and vice versa."
Loos hit another home run, a solo shot, in the eighth inning in what would eventually be the game-winning hit.
Loos finished the game going 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.
"Lucas has been struggling a little bit, but he's a guy you put in the lineup every single day," Gyorkos said. "So that's not very surprising for us. We know who Lucas Loos i and he shows up every day and gets his work in."
Parkhill went 3.2 innings with four strikeouts and had a no-decision. He allowed three walks, seven hits and one earned run.
Stephen Eskridge picked up the win after flawlessly pitching the final two innings. Eskridge had four strikeouts and did not allow any base runners.
"He's a good arm for us and that's what his role is," Gyorkos said. "He comes in late out of the pen. If we get a lead with him coming out, we feel pretty good about it."
The Gems also used Stefan Stockwell, Juan C. Wu and Tyler Gerdes in relief.
Quincy (12-15) will play its second game in a five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting O'Fallon. The Gems will then face Burlington on Sunday and Normal on Monday and Tuesday.
