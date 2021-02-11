QUINCY — A delayed home opener due to snow on Wednesday in what has already been a delayed and shortened season had the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team eager to take the court when it welcomed Illini West to the Pit on Thursday evening.
Sophomore Abbey Schreacke was particularly ready for her home debut.
“She had a great shootaround this afternoon,” Raiders coach Eric Orne said. “You could tell she was anxious to get in the game and let her talents do some talking tonight.”
Schreacke let that talent talk all the way to a career-high 35 points as the Raiders defeated the Chargers 61-48 in their home opener.
They weren’t cheap points late in a blowout either. Schreacke started the game with six points in the first quarter then scored all 14 points in the second quarter as QND (2-1) went into halftime with a 29-22 advantage.
“It was a huge night for her to step up,” Orne said. “We were going through some doldrums with our sets and she stepped up and made some plays, really kind of on her own. She took the initiative and was really in good rhythm tonight. That was probably the best I’ve seen her in rhythm since last year when she was on her good run there midstream.”
On the opposite sideline, Chargers coach Grant Surprenant was satisfied with a seven-point deficit after a girl on the opposite team scored 20 points in the first half.
“We gave up a three early and two offensive rebounds and put-backs,” Surprenant said. “At halftime we talked about if we didn’t give up those big plays, it would have been a different ballgame going into the second half.”
Schreacke continued to cook in the second half with another eight points in the third quarter, but it was the contributions of other Raiders that allowed QND to extend its lead. Blair Eftink scored seven points in the first quarter but went scoreless in the second.
Eftink found her shot in the third quarter with two 3-pointers and nine points total, and she finished the night with 20 points and four made threes. Eftink managed just six points in a loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday, but Orne was pleased with how she bounced back from that tough outing against the Cyclones.
“She has put a lot of work in the last few days, coming off a rough game against Sacred Heart,” Orne said “She put in the work and it paid off tonight, and her three really gave us some real breathing room in the third quarter and we were able to add on as we got some better looks.”
While the offensive rhythm picked up, the defense locked in for the Raiders as well. Even though Illini West (1-1) scored six more points in the third quarter, Orne thought his defense was more sound and chalked up the extra points to Chargers junior Caydee Kirkham making plays.
“(Raiders sophomore Lia Quintero) had a tough assignment with their point guard who had a tremendous game for them,” Orne said. “We finally slowed them down and got them a little bit out of rhythm, and that let us pull away with a nice home-opening win.”
The Chargers were searching for rhythm the whole game after the early parts of their schedule. Illini West had multiple games canceled this week due to weather issues, which also threw off its chances to practice.
“This is our second game and with the snow and the weather it mixes up practices and we aren’t able to do the normal routines that you normally do,” Surprenant said. “That’s just how it’s been all year with COVID, so you just have to roll with it and I think the more we understand that every time we get an opportunity to step on the basketball court we have to make the best of it.”
Kirkham made the best of her time on the court with 22 points, providing an even scoring punch throughout the contest.
“Caydee started to get going a little bit and was able to get to the basket and make some layups, which helps our offense open up some shots on the perimeter,” Surprenant said.
Rylee Reed followed with 12 points and Madi Cole and Halee Wood each had six points.
With Schreacke and Eftink combining for 55 in their first home game, Orne is excited about the way his team is rounding out and believes the points will start to spread out as his team sees more time together.
“I told the girls we have a good opportunity to come back and get some good practice in tomorrow,” Orne said. “We have the weekend off but then we go into a stretch where we play four games next week, so I told them we can use this as a springboard and have a nice little winning streak next week, especially if we take it one game at a time.”