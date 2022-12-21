QUINCY -- Two boys basketball teams from different sides of the river met in the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Wednesday, with Liberty Eagles and Clopton Hawks seeking to rule the nest.
Clopton would come out on top with a 53-27 win over Liberty.
Despite the outcome, a young Liberty team who sits at 1-9 feels it can grow from its loss to Clopton.
“For the future to be what you want it to be, you have to do the work now,” said Liberty head coach Greg Altmix. “I have four freshmen, but I also have a junior that didn't play his freshman and sophomore year. Half the guys we have, we are trying to get into understanding the system that we run. Now it's just a matter of doing it. I got to give them a chance of being successful.”
Liberty lost their crucial guard Gavin Fessler, who was involved in a car crash earlier in the day. He was unable to participate in the tournament and is expected to return next week.
“My point guard was gone tonight, and (he is) our primary ball handler,” said Altmix. "Unfortunately, he was in a car accident today. He is okay, thank goodness. One car was going around a curve and ended up rolling the car on them. He's fortunate. It's been that kind of adversity all year long.”
With consideration to these challenges, Liberty came out with energy against their Missouri opponents who were on a five-game winning streak.
Liberty's Noah Klauser played an aggressive offensive role, finding open lanes and facilitating movement in the paint.
The sophomore guard understood how to control the tempo of the game and the offense as the Eagles never seemed to scramble on the court.
“When you slow the game down it becomes easier to see what's open,” said Klauser. “I just had to slow it down, find the open man, and play ball.”
Clopton had a massive center, Cash Eivins, who stands at 6 '4". Not only did the powerhouse rebound and block on defense, but he could also shoot outside.
“(We had to) be strong and get him out of the lane, which we kind of struggled with today,” said Klauser. “We had the manpower to do it, we just didn't capitalize on our strength to push him out.”
Moving forward, Liberty looks to cause upsets in February.
“I do think we could pull some upsets in February when regionals start,” said Altmix. “We are one of those teams, yeah you look at our record but we play one of the toughest 1A record schedules out of anybody in the area. We have a lot of 2A schools on our schedule.”
