PAYSON, Ill. -- Seven innings was not enough to decide a winner between West Central Conference rivals Liberty and Payson Seymour in Monday's softball game.
Liberty broke through in the top of the eighth inning and came away with a 5-4 win over Payson Seymour to open up the Eagles season.
"It feels good," said Liberty head coach B.J. Fessler. "It's the first game of the year. It shows them that they can do it."
Liberty got a complete game out of senior right-hander Jade Blair, who racked up six strikeouts.
Blair was the winning pitcher and allowed seven hits, two walks and four earned runs in eight innings pitched.
"She pitched a gem," Fessler said. "She battled. There was one inning where she got the bases loaded and got out of that inning and wasn't rattled. That's a veteran pitching move right there."
Payson Seymour starting pitcher Abby Hagerbaumer went 4.1 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four hits, seven walks and three earned runs. She had a no-decision.
Bryn Buescher pitched the final 3.2 innings in relief for the Indians; striking out three batters, while allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run. She was the losing pitcher.
"I thought they did a great job of pitching," said Payson Seymour head coach Lisa Schwartz. "We kind of got in a little bit of trouble with Abby and we made some defensive mistakes and she started walking some people, so we decided to switch it up. I thought Bryn did a good job of coming in and taking care of business."
The Indians took an early 1-0 lead when Grace Klitz doubled home Lauren Brinkman in the bottom of the first inning.
Pitching dominated the next three innings with neither team scoring.
A Payson error that allowed Reese Vance on base to lead off the fifth inning ignited a Liberty rally.
The next two Eagle batters bunted to load the bases, with Tiffanie Will singling home a run to tie the game.
"It kick started our offense," Fessler said. "With the ground conditions, we couldn't get our base runners going. We just kept slipping on the bases, so we went to small ball to combat the wet conditions."
Jacie Blair and Anna Wheelock both walked to give Liberty a 3-1 lead and force a Payson pitching change.
"I think they caught us off guard with the bunts and surprised us a little bit," Schwartz said. "It snowballed from there on us."
Payson did not let it bring them down, starting a rally of their own in the bottom of the fifth that began with Ella Archer reaching base on a hit by pitch with two outs.
Samantha Hugenberg hit a triple to drive home Archer, which was followed by an RBI single by Hagerbaumer, who would be singled home by Madilyn O'Dear to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.
O'Dear went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
"This team doesn't give up," Schwartz said. "We were down and the kids kept working to get back in the game."
Liberty tied it up in the top of the sixth when Ally Lefringhouse doubled and later scored on an error.
Lefringhouse went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two runs.
With the game in extra innings, Ava Heming led off the top of the eighth with a single and would later score the eventual game-winning run by stealing home.
Liberty (1-0, 1-0) will play at Rushville-Industry (0-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Payson Seymour (0-2, 0-1) will host Mendon Unity (0-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I think the mentality right now is that we've taken a few losses and I think we just have to get mentally tough again," Schwartz said. "Come out and be prepared to win."
