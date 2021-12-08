LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty boys’ basketball coach Greg Altmix wants his team to play the most challenging schedule possible.
They don’t come much tougher than Tuesday night’s matchup at Southeastern.
The state-ranked teams were each missing key players, but it didn’t matter as they battled well into the night.
Through four quarters of regulation and three overtime periods, nothing was settled.
Altmix’s Eagles weren’t going to be denied, earning a gritty 71-66 win in a marathon, 48-minute battle.
“We’ve got nine seniors on this team, and they’ve been through a lot,” Altmix said. “They’ve learned and progressed, and they understand the mental aspect of the game. They know you give it everything you have for every second you’re on the court.
“It was a great game between two good teams.”
Cannen Wolf led Liberty with 23 points in the win over Southeastern. He is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.2 points per game for a team that is 5-1.
Wolf buried 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the first overtime to tie the game.
“That game was exhausting,” Wolf said following Wednesday’s practice. “When we went into the fourth overtime, everybody looked at each other and said there was no way we’re going to lose after playing for this long. It was a great game and fortunately we pulled it out.”
The Eagles have a balanced attack with Breiton Klingele leading the team with 14.1 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Klingele finished with 19 points in the four-overtime win.
“That’s the longest game I’ve ever played in,” Klingele said. “We do a lot of conditioning in practice and that had us ready for a game situation like that. We were coming off a loss, so it was an important game to get back on course.”
Liberty’s Logan Robbins has been another valuable contributor with averages of 11.8 points, 5.2 blocks and 4.4 steals per game. Robbins has been sidelined recently with an injury.
Clayton Obert contributes 11.6 points and 4 assists per content for the Eagles. He also had 19 points in the win over Southeastern.
Liberty’s J.T. Tenhouse also plays a key role with 9.3 points and 3.6 assists per game. He had eight points on Tuesday.
“We’re showing a lot of heart and we’re really battling,” Altmix said. “But right now, we’re making too many mistakes. It’s still early in the season and we’re still trying to make up for time we lost last season because of COVID. The good news is we don’t have big things to correct, but a lot of little things.”
The Eagles hope their grueling and demanding schedule will pay dividends later in the season.
“I think this team can go a long way,” Klingele said. “As long as we play together.”
“We want to go into the postseason battle-tested,” Altmix said. “And be rolling by the time we get to February.”
