LIBERTY, Ill. — Balanced scoring, hard-nosed defense, a selfless approach and a love of the game.
Those have been the keys for the Liberty High School boys’ basketball team this winter.
That has propelled the Eagles into the state tournament.
And given them a golden opportunity for the best finish in school history.
Class 1A No. 4 Liberty (30-5) will meet No. 2 Scales Mound (35-2) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“All year long, our guys have talked about doing this together,” Eagles coach Greg Altmix said. “These kids will do whatever we ask them to do. Their focus is all about the team and playing whatever roles they can to help us be successful.”
Liberty advanced to state by downing a strong Southeastern team, and NCAA Division I prospect Danny Stephens, in a 49-42 victory in the Super-Sectional before a packed house on Monday night at the Jacksonville Bowl.
Devin Klauser led the Eagles with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Suns. Cannen Wolf contributed 12 points for the winning squad.
Liberty held Stephens, a talented junior, to nearly 10 points below his scoring average. Stephens finished with 19 points, but only seven in the second half.
“Our guys talked about defense all year,” Altmix said. “We did a really good of slowing Stephens and the rest of their team down. All five of our guys did the job and we were able to hold them off.”
Liberty is making its fourth state tournament trip. The Eagles had their best finish during their last appearance, taking third under Altmix in 2016.
“It was a great opportunity that year,” Altmix said. “And we had the best finish in school history.”
Breiton Klingele leads Liberty in scoring this season at 14.1 points per game.
Klauser and Wolf average 9.7 points apiece with Logan Robbins (9.6) and Clayton Obert (8.4) making big contributions in the starting five.
“We have great balance,” Altmix said. “A number of different guys can step up. You can’t just key in on one or two players.”
Altmix knows his team will face a challenge in the state semifinals.
“Scales Mound has a great team,” he said. “They are solid and fundamentally sound. We are going to have our hands full in the first game.”
It has been quite a run for Liberty during the most important part of the season.
“I told our players to just enjoy this,” Altmix said. “They put in all the time and effort to get to this point. You can enjoy it while you go through it. Take it all in and have fun.”
Altmix knows playing in a large Big Ten arena on the University of Illinois campus will be an adjustment.
“It’s still basketball,” he said. “The basket is still the same height, and the game isn’t going to change because we’re on another court. We just to play our game and keep doing what we’ve done all season long.”
