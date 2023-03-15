LIBERTY, Ill. -- Liberty softball did not fire on all cylinders until late in the season last year.
Despite the early frustration, the Eagles rallied late in the season to capture its first Class 1A regional championship since 2009.
"We did catch fire later in the year," said Liberty head coach B.J. Fessler. "Throughout the season, we had that one inning where errors would get us. Towards the end of the season and in regionals, we didn't have that inning. We closed out every game and made sure we got the outs that were ours."
Liberty has been focused on eliminating errors coming into this season.
"We work so much on the ground ball breakdowns," Fessler said. "On the little stuff that has to happen every play so we don't have those errors. I told them if we can eliminate the walks and errors, we are in every game."
Liberty finished with a losing record at 10-17 despite the postseason success.
That's something the Eagles would like to change this season.
"Being the defending regional champions, that's always our goal to defend that title," Fessler said. "I feel like last year's record didn't show what we really are. I felt like it was reversed of what we should have done."
That's a feeling resonating throughout the team.
"I just hope that we play together as a team," said senior catcher/shortstop Madi Tritsch. "We build it up through the whole season and not just at the end."
Tritsch is the most valuable defensive player who was the starting shortstop last year and will also play some catcher this year when not in the infield.
Liberty will also use junior Ally Lefringhouse behind the plate, who can also play shortstop.
"I have a really good relationship with the catchers on the team," said senior pitcher Jade Blair. "We are really good friends outside of softball."
Blair is a right-handed pitcher who has a fastball, curveball and changeup.
Joining Blair on the Liberty pitching staff is sophomore right-hander Josie Hocking and junior left-hander Delaynie Ruth, a transfer student.
Three-quarters of the infield is settled with either Tritsch or Lefringhouse at shortstop, Makenna Zanger at second base and Anna Wheelock at first base.
The only vacancy is at third base with the graduation of Natalie Hildebrand, who is now an assistant coach for Liberty.
"I've got about three potential players who could take that spot," Fessler said. "With six incoming freshmen and a new transfer, the competitive juices are flowing. They know there are open spots on the field and they are all working hard for it."
Junior Jacie Blair was Liberty's starting center fielder, but may move to third base this season.
The corner outfield spots are up for grabs.
Senior utility player Reese Vance will see a lot of time in the outfield and is a versatile player.
"I feel like I've been a leader the past couple of years," Vance said. "I love softball and it's my favorite sport. I feel like I can take the lead on the field pretty well, but I feel like being a senior everybody looks up to us."
Although start of the season fastly approaching, many of the players play year-round.
"I've been working on learning my pitcher's pitches and my fielding work," Tritsch said. "As a team, we've just been breaking down grounders and pop flies. Anything that we can do to get ready."
2023 Schedule
March 16 -- at Bushnell-Prairie City
March 17 -- West Central
March 20 -- at Payson Seymour
March 22 -- at Rushville-Industry
March 23 -- West Hancock
March 27 -- Illini West
March 28 -- Southeastern
March 30 -- Quincy Notre Dame
March 31 -- Camp Point Central
April 1 -- at Porta Slam
April 4 -- at Triopia
April 7 -- at Beardstown Showcase
April 8 -- at Beardstown Showcase
April 11 -- at Routt
April 12 -- at Griggsville-Perry
April 13 -- Payson Seymour
April 14 -- Barry Western
April 18 -- North Greene
April 19 -- at Quincy High
April 20 -- at Barry Western
April 21 -- Mendon Unity
April 25 -- at Pikeland
April 28 -- at Brown County
April 29 -- at Southeastern
May 3 -- Griggsville-Perry
May 4 -- South Fulton
May 10 -- at Pleasant Hill
May 11 -- Pikeland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.