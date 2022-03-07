JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Liberty is Final Four bound after a hard-fought 49-42 win over Southeastern in the Class 1A boys basketball super sectional on Monday night.
Liberty head coach Greg Altmix said his team has overcome a lot of challenges and obstacles over this season.
“Cannen (Wolf) didn’t play at all last year with a shattered arm and he came back and has been amazing hitting shots,” Altmix said. “Devin (Klauser) struggled last year. Breiton Klingele had a broken ankle and barely played last year. Those guys put in the time to make themselves the players they are to give themselves a chance.”
Southeastern junior Danny Stephens was hitting his shots early on, scoring eight of the Suns 13 points in the first quarter.
Liberty had more balanced scoring in the first quarter, with five different players hitting buckets. Wolf scored five points for the Eagles, who took a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles carried that momentum into the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take a 23-13 lead.
“Liberty is a great team and they’ve got a lot of size,” said Southeastern head coach Brett Ufkes. “That’s the one thing that can hurt us is their size. We always talk about getting extra possessions and (Liberty) got about 15 to 20 offensive rebounds in the game.”
Momentum then swung the Suns direction, with the help of four free throws from Stephens, two free throws from sophomore Owen Rigg and two free throws from senior Mason Fry to narrow Liberty’s lead to 23-21.
Liberty sophomore Noah Klauser closed out the first half with a bucket, with his nine-point second quarter helped the Eagles take a 27-21 lead to halftime.
“When you have two good teams playing, you are going to go on runs and I think we did a good job of battling and getting good shots and the lead,” Altmix said. “When they went on a little run, we didn’t panic. We just kept our composure and kept playing the game.”
The Eagles once again went on a run in the third quarter, taking a 38-27 lead with a little under 15 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Suns answered with a six-point run in 10 seconds after 3-pointers by sophomores Owen Rigg and Mason Fry, narrowing Liberty’s lead to 38-33.
“That was a nice little 6-0 run in about 10 seconds,” Ufkes said. “I thought maybe that was the momentum we needed.”
That would be the closest Southeastern would come as Liberty would outscore the Suns by a 11-9 margin in the fourth quarter.
“Liberty is a great team and they have so many weapons and they are well-coached,” Ufkes said. “Coach Altmix has been in the Final Four before and he knows how to close out games.”
Stephens would lead the Suns in scoring with 19 points, while Fry added 10 points.
“In the second half, they started running double teams on him and he never wavered,” Ufkes said. “He hurt his knee a little bit, but he wanted to stay in the game. He’s a gamer and a great kid.”
Southeastern finishes its season with a 30-5 record.
Klauser led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points, with Wolf putting up 12 points.
It was the second time Liberty defeated Southeastern this season, after defeating the Suns 71-67 in quadruple overtime.
“They were missing Danny in the first game and we were missing (Logan) Robbins and Klauser, so we knew this was going to be a totally different game,” Altmix said. “The guys were looking forward to it. They knew Southeastern was a great team and they would have to play well to beat them.”
Liberty (30-5) will play Scales Mound (35-2) in the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
