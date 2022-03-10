CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Liberty Eagles scored the first 10 points of the game.
And they never looked back.
The Class 1A No. 4 Eagles soared into the state championship game with an impressive 75-41 boys’ basketball trouncing of No. 2 Scales Mound.
Liberty bolted to a commanding 22-point halftime lead in its state semifinal triumph Thursday afternoon at the University of Illinois State Farm Center.
“It is wonderful to have an opportunity to play for a state championship,” Eagles coach Greg Altmix said. “These guys have put in a tremendous amount of work, and they believed they could do this. We have a lot of weapons on this team – it’s a special group.”
Liberty (31-5) advances to face Yorkville Christian (23-13) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game in Champaign.
The Eagles have clinched their best state finish in school history. They were third at state in 2016 under Altmix. This is Liberty’s fourth trip to state.
The senior-laden Eagle lineup simply overwhelmed tiny Scales Mound, one of the state’s smallest schools, from the outset.
“Everybody was talking about them and telling their story,” Liberty senior standout Breiton Klingele said. “It was so much fun going out there in the state tournament and beating a team by that much.
“Coach told us before the game that a lot of people were picking Scales Mound to beat us. That put a chip on our shoulder and gave us even more motivation.”
The 6-foot-4 Klingele sent a resounding early message to start the game.
He powered to the basket on a drive to score immediately after the opening tip.
The rout was on a short time later.
Klingele not only possesses one of the state’s best mullets – he has plenty of game on the court.
Klingele led Liberty with 11 first-half points before finishing with 17 points and five rebounds.
Devin Klauser, an athletic 6-6 senior, continued his superb postseason play for the Eagles. He led all scorers with 24 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
Klauser delivered the play of the day, flying in for an emphatic two-handed dunk late in the third quarter.
Liberty led by as many as 35 points in the second half.
The Eagles destroyed the Hornets on the glass, owning a 41-20 rebounding edge.
Clayton Obert led LHS with nine boards and five assists. Cannen Wolf added eight points for the winners.
Liberty will have its hands full on Saturday.
The Mustangs, a school located just outside Chicago, are much better than their 23-13 record. Yorkville Christian blasted Steeleville 70-29 in Thursday’s first semifinal.
But the Mustangs will have to contend with a deep, experienced and hungry Eagles team that has a massive front line of 6-6, 6-5 and 6-4.
Liberty students chanted “We Want Yorkville” late in Thursday’s semifinal victory.
“We know it will be a challenge against Yorkville, but we’re ready for it,” Klauser said. “We’re just going to go out there and have fun. We will approach it the same way we have all season. We will play our game and give it our best shot.
“We feel like we can play with anybody in the state. We are going to battle Yorkville tough and make them fight for it.”
