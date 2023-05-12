LIBERTY, Ill. -- Liberty High School senior Jade Blair committed to John Wood Community College to play softball on Thursday.
Blair will pitch for John Wood next season after being Liberty's top pitcher this season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LIBERTY, Ill. -- Liberty High School senior Jade Blair committed to John Wood Community College to play softball on Thursday.
Blair will pitch for John Wood next season after being Liberty's top pitcher this season.
"I invited Coach (Chuck Gruber from John Wood) to my games and he watched me," Blair said. "He talked to me afterwards and I got an offer."
Blair plans on majoring in early childhood education and hopes to be a teacher someday.
The senior right-hander has a fastball, changeup and curveball in her arsenal.
Gruber said Blair is a great student-athlete that the John Wood staff will work on to improve her game.
"She's very consistent when she's in the circle," Gruber said. "She's a consistent strike thrower and has a very good curveball. She's very low key. When things go wrong, she stays even keel and that's big for a pitcher."
One of Blair's teammates will join her at John Wood with the softball program restarting after a one-year hiatus.
"We are talking to other local kids who are just starting that process," Gruber said. "You got to win your backyard. If you can get all of the best players in our area and if they want to come here, we made strides in our program."
Blair learned the lessons of hard work from Liberty head coach B.J. Fessler and plans to carry that on to the collegiate level.
"The biggest adjustment from high school to college softball is I have to get stronger," Blair said. "There's going to be a lot more things I have to do."
Gruber said Blair could gain some speed on her fastball if she gets stronger.
"Getting stronger, but that's the case for every college kid," Gruber said. "Just learning once it's the first time she faces a college lineup and things happen no matter what the plan, and she has that moment. Just figuring out the college game because it's faster."
Last season, Blair was part of a Liberty team that won the regional championship, something she's hoping to accomplish again.
However, its team bonding that is Blair's favorite memory of playing softball at Liberty.
"My favorite memory is probably having fun on the field with the girls," Blair said. "We can all joke around when we are together and it's fun."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.