JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The Liberty High School softball team has turned heads over the past couple weeks. The Eagles notched a pair of surprising wins to take the regional championship and advance to the Class 1A sectional semifinal.
However, Liberty’s playoff run and season was put to an end Tuesday afternoon with an 11-0 loss to Illini Bluffs in five innings in Jacksonville.
“That’s a tough team,” said Liberty head coach BJ Fessler. “They’re defending state champs for a reason. I’m glad we showed up, we put the bat on the ball, but they are a tough team.”
The Eagles (10-17) garnered three hits with seniors Larissa Neisen and Natalie Hildebrand hitting back-to-back singles in the first and sophomore Jacie Blair singling in the second.
Liberty’s struggles at the plate were thanks in part to Illini Bluffs pitcher Kierston McCoy who threw seven strikeouts in four innings. McCoy also played a part in helping the Tigers reach 12 hits with three doubles at the plate.
“She’s a beast,” Fessler said. “Probably the hardest pitcher we’ve seen all year and she had good movement. We told our girls to attack her fastball early and they did, they put the bat on the ball.”
Despite the loss, Fessler and junior Madi Tritsch said they were proud to be able to exceed expectations and reach the sectional semifinal.
The Eagles avenged a couple of regular-season losses to Camp Point Central and Unity despite coming into the postseason with a losing record.
“If you would’ve asked (the players) last week, they wouldn’t have thought we’d beat Camp Point or Unity but they bought into what we were preaching and they played clean ballgames and won the regional,” Fessler said.
Not only was the team special to Fessler in that regard, but the 2022 Eagles were also notable considering they were his first team as head coach. The first-year head coach also admires how the team led his junior high players.
“They got a special place in my heart on how they treat the younger student body and the younger athletes coming up and be good role models to them,” Fessler said.
Now, with the 2022 campaign completed, the Eagles will turn their attention to next season. Liberty will lose just two players to graduation and return 12 players to the 2023 roster.
“We left our all out on the field today and we’re ready to come back next season and get better,” Tritsch said.
