CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Nobody has come close to knocking off the multi-talented Yorkville Christian boys’ basketball team this postseason.
But the Liberty Eagles are hoping to change that.
Fourth-ranked Liberty (31-5) will receive its opportunity to slow down the top-ranked Mustangs when they square off in the Class 1A state championship game.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois State Farm Center.
“All season long, our focus has been on what we need to do to be successful,” Liberty coach Greg Altmix said. “Yorkville, my goodness, they have an incredible team.
“Regardless of what happens on Saturday, you’re going to see us come out and give it everything we’ve got. We will give it our best. If it is good enough, great. If not, we will understand. And we can walk off the court with our heads held up high.”
Yorkville, a school located just outside Chicago, has outscored its seven postseason opponents by an average of 84-40.
The most recent was a 70-27 drubbing of Steeleville in Thursday’s first state semifinal.
The closest anyone has come to the Mustangs during the playoffs is 34 points.
Liberty is coming off a lopsided win of its own. The Eagles cruised past No. 2 Scales Mound 75-41 in Thursday’s second semifinal.
Yorkville has a 23-13 record, playing a loaded regular-season schedule against a number of larger schools from the Chicago area.
Brayden Long, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, led the Mustangs with 23 points in the semifinals.
Yorkville’s best player is Jaden Schutt, a 6-6 senior guard who contributed 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists Thursday. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Schutt signed with NCAA Division I powerhouse Duke University this past fall. He was a unanimous first team all-state selection by the Associated Press and the leading vote-getter on the team.
Schutt set the state record for three-pointers made in a game when he hit 17 in a game early in the 2019-20 season.
Yorkville guard K.J. Vasser was named second team all-state.
Liberty has a sizeable front line of its own with its trio of seniors in 6-6 Devin Klauser, 6-5 Logan Robbins and 6-4 Breiton Klingele.
Klauser had 24 points and eight rebounds in the semis while Klingele collected 17 points and five boards.
“It’s always nice to be big,” Altmix said. “But our team has size and athleticism, and you saw that (Thursday). It’s tough to match up with these guys.”
The Eagles have already clinched the best state finish in school history. Liberty finished third at state in 2016.
Altmix has been by impressed his team’s demeanor during the postseason.
The Eagles are a veteran team that starts five seniors.
“We’ve had to battle through some tough situations in games before we got here,” he said. “The composure our guys have shown has been really amazing. They are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Now comes Liberty’s biggest test of the season.
“We are bringing a couple of 6-8 and 6-9 guys in here for the championship game,” Altmix joked at the postgame press conference.
The Eagles are embracing their role against Yorkville after being one of only two teams in Class 1A to reach the final day of the season.
“They’re a great team – it’s going to be a big challenge for us to contend with their speed,” Klingele said. “And they have Jaden Schutt – he’s a great player. We had a chance to watch him before our game and he is impressive.
“We are definitely the underdog, but that makes me want to win even more. Just because we aren’t favored doesn’t mean we can’t win.”
