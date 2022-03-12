CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Liberty Eagles didn’t care who they were playing.
They came to fight in the Class 1A state championship game.
And came to win.
Fourth-ranked Liberty wasn’t about to back down against heavily favored and top-ranked Yorkville Christian.
The Eagles threw a major scare into the Mustangs, leading after the first two quarters and for much of the third quarter.
But Yorkville used a strong final period to rally past Liberty 54-41 on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.
“We’re disappointed,” Eagles coach Greg Altmix said during the postgame press conference. “Everyone up here felt that we could win the game. You don’t go to the state tournament to take second place. You come here to win it.
“Yorkville has an incredible team, and this is bittersweet. We had our best finish in school history and it’s very satisfying to do it with these fine young men.”
The Eagles finished their best boys’ basketball season with a 31-6 record. Their previous best state finish was third in 2016.
No team had come within 34 points of the Mustangs in the postseason before Saturday.
“Liberty has a really nice team,” Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern said. “They were in the state championship game for a reason. We were concerned about their size along the front line, and we knew rebounding would be a big key.”
The Mustangs held a 32-27 edge on the boards.
Liberty senior Logan Robbins shadowed Yorkville standout Jaden Schutt, a Duke recruit, and did an outstanding job defensively.
Schutt was limited to just five first-half points and 12 for the game. He missed 8-of-12 shot attempts.
“We were down one at halftime, but we didn’t panic,” Schutt said. “Liberty came out and really battled. We were able to come back strong and we finally started hitting some shots. It was a tough ballgame.”
Robbins, who had seven points and six assists Saturday, was a force defensively against a pair of star players in the postseason. He also did a superb job against Southeastern star Danny Stephens in the Super-Sectional win.
“Logan Robbins is one of the best players in our area,” Altmix said. “Logan isn’t getting a lot of love (from colleges) – he’s a diamond in the rough. Somebody is going to get someone who is going to be a hell of a player in college. I hope having the opportunity this weekend will help open some eyes about Logan.”
The 6-foot-5 Robbins was effective with his size and mobility.
“We looked at film and studied what (Schutt) did,” Robbins said. “We just tried to get a little bit of an edge on him. He’s a really good player and we knew we had to play tough defense against him.”
Liberty led 10-8 after one quarter and went up 21-20 at the half on Devin Klauser’s putback just before the buzzer.
The Eagles took their final lead on Breiton Klingele’s bucket in the paint. That put Liberty up 25-24 midway through the third quarter.
Yorkville Christian’s relentless pressure and athleticism eventually was the difference.
Schutt broke free on a backdoor cut for a dunk late in the third quarter.
The Mustangs led 31-27 after three quarters before pulling away in the final eight minutes.
K.J. Vasser’s triple gave Yorkville a 39-29 lead midway through the fourth quarter and the Eagles were unable to recover.
Liberty drew within 48-41 on a trey and drive by Cannen Wolf with two minutes left, but his team could come no closer.
Wolf finished with a team-leading 15 points, but was just 5-of-19 from the field.
“We had a great year, and we gave it our best,” Wolf said. “We knew we could play with them and we left it all out there on the court. This team accomplished a lot.”
Klauser, a 6-6 senior, capped his career with another superb showing. He finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Clayton Obert had nine rebounds for the Eagles.
Yorkville, located just outside Chicago, finished 25-13. The Mustangs played a loaded schedule that included a number of larger Chicago schools.
The Liberty Eagles, meanwhile, were headed home to a celebration to honor their achievements on Saturday night.
“We are really blessed to play in a community with so much support,” Altmix said. “These players did an amazing job, and our fans appreciate that.
“I’m just so proud of my kids for the way they played. I knew they would give it their best, and that’s exactly what they did. I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.