LIBERTY, Ill. – Arianna Neisen isn’t the biggest runner on the cross-country course.
“I’m 4-foot-11,” she said with a smile, “and a half.”
But the dynamic, 95-pound Liberty High School junior certainly is one of the fastest.
Neisen is off to a blazing start this season.
Most recently, she ran away from the field to win the Running Raider Invitational last week in Quincy.
Neisen broke away in the last segment of the three-mile race, coasting to victory in a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds.
The second-place runner didn’t cross the finish line until 50 seconds later.
For her achievements, Neisen is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Arianna worked really hard over the summer,” Liberty coach Jared Schmidt said. “She really committed to getting better and it shows. She’s a naturally gifted runner who has good speed for her size.”
Neisen also finished a strong third in a race earlier this season at Rochester while coming in 10th in a tough competition at the state meet course in Peoria.
Neisen overcomes her lack of size with an abundance of heart, desire and determination.
“Arianna’s confidence has really grown – it is way higher this season,” Schmidt said. “She has put a lot of time in and it’s really paying off for her. She’s one of the top runners in the state in Class 1A.”
During the win last week in Quincy, Neisen followed the game plan to perfection. She ran with the lead group that included Quincy High runner Olivia Schuering.
And then she broke free.
“At the two-mile mark, I made my move,” Neisen said. “I used all I had left, and I tried to finish strong.”
Neisen continues to honor Grace Schell, her Liberty teammate and classmate who died in a tragic accident less than two years ago.
Neisen wears a #BeLikeGrace patch on her uniform.
“Grace provides inspiration for me,” Neisen said. “When I think about her, it gives me more motivation to do well. Grace always wanted to give her best effort, and that’s what I try to do.”
Neisen began running when she was in fifth grade.
“I love racing and competing,” she said. “I love the feeling of accomplishment when you finish a run.”
Neisen hopes to continue competing in cross country and track at the collegiate level.
She also excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade-point average. She hopes to study biology in college and pursue a career in dentistry.
Neisen is coming off a successful track season as a sophomore last spring. She earned a podium spot at state after medaling with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run.
“I was very happy to win a medal – I didn’t even know if I could do that at the beginning of the season,” she said. “It was very exciting to win a medal. That was my goal.”
Neisen narrowly missed qualifying for state last year in cross country.
“That really motivates me,” she said. “I want to make it to state and win a medal. I think that’s a realistic goal. I just have to keep working hard.”
Schmidt likes the path Neisen is following.
“Arianna is definitely capable of a top 10 finish at state – that’s definitely doable,” the coach said. “The main goal is to be top 25 and be an all-stater, but I think she has a chance to finish really high.”
