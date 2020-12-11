QUINCY — During any other season, under any other circumstance, Blair Borrowman would have had her own personal cheering section seated several rows behind the Lindenwood women’s basketball team’s bench during a visit to Pepsi Arena.
But nothing about this season is normal.
“It kind of feels like a scrimmage,” Borrowman said of playing Great Lakes Valley Conference games with no fans in the stands.
The lack of a crowd became highly noticeable last Saturday when the Lions picked up a 67-41 victory against Quincy University.
Borrowman, the Western graduate who was the 2018 Herald-Whig Player of the Year, played 10 minutes off the bench, grabbing two rebounds and showcasing consistent effort defensively. Yet, none of her nearby family or friends were there to see it.
“It was weird coming to Quincy and telling everyone, ‘Sorry, you can’t come,’” Borrowman said.
They missed what may be a turning point in the Lions’ season.
Lindenwood lost its first two games, before following up the victory at Quincy with a 22-point victory Thursday night against Missouri S&T. It sets up Saturday’s showdown at home against undefeated Truman State. Borrowman had two points and two rebounds in Thursday’s victory.
“We played a lot better together,” Borrowman said of the tide-turning victory at Quincy. “It’s nice to see everyone contribute.”
She’s hoping she earns more opportunities to contribute.
Injuries curtailed Borrowman’s progress after scoring more than 2,000 career points in an honor-filled career at Western. The 5-foot-9 junior guard played in 14 games as a freshman and 11 last season, coming into this year averaging 1.6 career points per game.
Not exactly the numbers she once envisioned.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Borrowman said. “Make the most of it.”
Her experience and maturity have provided a better understanding of what it takes to get on the floor more.
“It takes consistency,” Borrowman said. “You just can’t expect to have one or two good practices. It’s consistency and energy, and that gets results.”
Every day, she gets better at both.
“I’m working hard,” Borrowman said.
The limited playing time hasn’t changed her desire to keep playing.
“I love basketball,” Borrowman said. “I love the girls. It’s great to be a part of a team, and I have great friends who will be friends for the rest of my life.”
Days like Saturday make it better, too.
“It’s fun to win,” Borrowman said.
And she is confident her moment to emerge is coming.
“Anyone has the opportunity,” Borrowman said. “You just have to seize it.”