QUINCY — The vaunted Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s defense had only allowed four goals through its first 10 games of the season, but the Raiders allowed five goals on Friday in a 5-3 loss to Gateway Legacy Christian Academy at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
The Lions dominated possession, stifling any attack attempts by the Raiders and continuously pressuring the QND back line.
“We had a gameplan and we stuck to it,” Gateway coach Marcos Silva said. “We were able to score five, and they’ve only given up four on the season. I am very happy with my boys coming out with a win.”
QND (10-1) took an early 1-0 lead in the 5th minute after sophomore Tanner Anderson cleaned up a shot from brother Seth Anderson that was saved by Lions goalkeeper Miguel Palacios. That was one of only a few chances the Raiders had in the first half, with Gateway controlling the pace and the ball on the way to outshooting QND 10-2 on goal in the first half.
Lions senior wing Bruno Rosa had two goals in the first half, one in the 28th minute and one in the 34th minute to give Gateway a 2-1 advantage, but Tanner Anderson drew a foul in the box in the 40th minute and Seth Anderson buried the penalty kick to tie the game at 2 heading to halftime.
Senior wing Hilary Odhiambo put Gateway back ahead 3-2 in the 53rd minute, then Rosa added another goal on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Ben Frericks cut the lead down to one again with a rebound goal in the 62nd minute, but Odhiambo came back with another goal in the 67th minute to extend the lead to two goals for good.
Though the Raiders allowed more scores than they had all season combined, QND coach Greg Reis couldn’t blame goalkeeper Ethan Sparrow.
“He came up with some nice saves for us. A lot of the goals I don’t think he had a lot that he could have done much with,” Reis said of Sparrow, who had 10 saves on the day. “We needed to be a little bit better in front of him to decrease some of the chances. We gave a good team too many chances, and they punished us.”
Neither Tanner nor Seth saw much action in the second half, and the duo combined for just five total shots and three on goal.
“They were always on our butt and they were making sure that we had no space to go and turn at them,” Seth Anderson said of the Lions’ defense. “I’ll give their defense credit, they were ready and had a gameplan and they executed it very well.”
Part of that gameplan was to make sure Seth Anderson, the career leading scorer in Quincy Notre Dame history, didn’t have room to operate.
“He’s a monster. He’s a very good player,” Silva said.
The loss was the second time Gateway (5-2-1) has scored at will against the Raiders in the last two years. The Lions defeated QND 6-0 in the season opener a year ago, but seeing a team of Gateway’s quality is worth taking the loss to Reis.
“I’ll play this team every year, just because of the quality that they bring,” Reis said. “It shows us a good, proper team and a team that is comfortable in possession that knocks the ball around and has a really good concept of what they want to do.”
In a normal year, a loss like Friday’s would serve as a good lesson for the postseason push. But that’s not the case this year with no playoffs on the horizon, so QND has to take the lessons into its final four games next week, starting with a road meeting with Peoria Notre Dame on Monday.
“It’s just one loss,” Seth Anderson said. “We have to forget this game and keep on moving forward, make sure we’re ready to come out against Peoria Notre Dame and bring our all.”