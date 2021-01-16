ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Cameron Scales hit one shot in the second half of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
That was enough to break the will of the Quincy University men’s basketball team.
Trailing Lindenwood by nine points at halftime at Hyland Arena, the Hawks responded with a 12-0 blitz coming out of the locker room and proceeded to engage the Lions in tug-o-war with the lead for the next three or so minutes that resulted in a tie at 53 with 14 minutes to play.
An engaged defensive effort by the Hawks forced the Lions to look to beat the shot clock buzzer on the next possession, and Scales used a pump fake to get QU guard Jamuarie Coakley in the air and launched a step-to-the-side 3-pointer from the left wing that went in with the buzzer sounding for a 56-53 edge.
TJ Crockett scored three straight times after that as the 9-0 run gave Lindenwood the lead for good in a 93-77 victory.
“You could just see the body language from our guys after that shot,” said QU coach Ryan Hellenthal, whose team played without second-leading scorer Viktor Kovacevic after his dismissal from the team. “You could see the energy was just snapped out of the crew on the floor.”
Crockett exploited it.
The senior guard scored 26 of his game-high 37 points in the second half, going 11 of 17 from the field as he cut, slipped and shouldered his way to the basket at will. Nine of his 11 second-half field goals were made in the paint.
“We just didn’t have that extra bounce in our step,” Hellenthal said. “We were kind of walking in quicksand, playing in quicksand all day. You saw it on the offensive end with our pace and you saw it on the defensive end with our ability to control the drives.”
It’s what put the Hawks in catch-up mode at halftime. Quincy was outscored 10-2 over the final five minutes of the first half, allowing the Lions to score three times in the paint and get to the free-throw line because of their drives.
Instead of wilting, the Hawks opened the second half with a defiant answer. Three straight possessions with points in the paint and an Adam Moore 3-pointer gave the Hawks the lead and Tanner Stuckman completed the 12-0 spurt with a layup in transition.
It turned the game into a back-and-forth affair until Scales’ 3-pointer changed everything.
“You run into the issue of maintaining consistency,” Hellenthal said. “We did not do that.”
Moore and Coakley led the Hawks with 15 points apiece, while Stuckman and Silas Crisler finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.