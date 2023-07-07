QUINCY -- Six young ladies have been named winners of the 2023 Maureen J. Garrity Scholarship for Women, a merit scholarship established to support the education of women who participate in the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships.

Maddie O’Brien from Quincy, wants to do many things, but becoming a physical therapist is utmost, due to personal experiences. She has been admitted to a Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Carroll University. A soccer player in high school, she enjoys reading.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.