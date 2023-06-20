QUINCY -- The first day of action in the Little People's Golf Championships is in the books.
Weston Williamson of Oxford, Miss. leads the way in the Boys 3-5 Division 1-B with a score of 23, followed by Reid Yates of Springfield, Ill. with a score of 26.
Palmyra's Riggs Konrad led local 3-5 boys with a score of 31. Payson's Lee Ash had a 39, Quincy's Lincoln Kroeger had a 50 and Quincy's Luka Kroeger had a 58.
Ashton O'Kala from St. Peter, Barbados led the Boys 6-7 Division 2-B with a score of 29. Dacio Diaz of Winter Garden, Fla. was second with a score of 34.
Quincy's Raymond Hintz had a score of 75 in the boys 6-7 division.
Brielle Downer of Lockport, Ill. led the Girls 6-7 Division 2-G with a score of 39, which was followed by a 42 from Jayden Schroeder of Rockport, Ill.
Quincy's Bennie Brock led local 6-7 girls with a score of 46. Hannibal's Alivia Kestner had a score of 69.
Jacob Egan of Castle Rock, Col. led the Boys 8-9 Division 3-B with a score of 37, which was followed by Northfield's Rory Frech at 42.
Hannibal's Xander Kestner led local 8-9 boys with a score of 64.
Nora Shelor of Rogers, Ark. led the Girls 8-9 Division 3-G with a score of 40, which was followed by LiLiane Garza of Houston, Texas with a score of 41.
Quincy's Ari Brock led local 8-9 girls with a score of 47.
Liam Martin of Wentzville, Mo. and Motsamai Morek of Vanderbilt Park, South Africa tied for the Boys 10-11 Division 4-B lead with a score of 74.
Quincy's Rocco Fimmen had the top showing of local 10-11 boys with a score of 100.
Haley Casstello of Dardenne Prairie, Mo. led the Girls 10-11 Division 4-G with a score of 75.
Carthage's Charli Wisehart had a score of 99.
Madeline Gutierrez of Schaumburg, Ill. led the Girls 12-13 Division 5-G with a score of 77, which was followed by Kylie Fisher of Tahlequah, Okla. with a 79.
Quincy's Natalie Druffel had a 99 in the 12-13 girls division and Quincy's Karedyn Williams had a 133.
Leo Enomoto of Schaumburg, Ill. led the Boys 12-13 Division 5-B led the way with a score of 73.
Carthage's Nolan Murphy is tied for second with Isaiah Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo. with a score of 75.
Quincy's Keeden Orpet-Hulett had a score of 87 in the 12-13 boys division.
Jack Coulter of Peoria led the Boys 14-15 Division 6-B with a score of 70, which was followed by Cori Lee of Buffalo Grove, Ill. with a score of 71.
Two Quincy golfers ranked in the boys 14-15 division with a score of 75 -- Beau Eftink and Braden Hayes. Quincy's Hunter St. Clair had a 82, Issa Geisendorfer had a 92, Ursa's Logan Lansing had a 93 and Quincy's Harper Hough had a 100.
Lilly Riegger of Hinsdale, Ill. and Ally Suhre of Edwardsville tied for the lead in the Girls 14-15 Division 6-G with a score of 78.
Ella Greenberg of Rockport, Ill. led the Girls 16-18 Division 7-G with a score of 74, which was followed by Catalina Easley of Cantrall, Ill. at 76.
Quincy's Saya Geisendorfer had a score of 86 and Quincy's Maddie O'Brien had a 97.
A.J. Hovermale of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. led the Boys 16-18 Division 7-B with a score of 70, while Andrew Fallis of Columbia, Mo. right behind at 71.
Hannibal's Quinn Thomas had a score of 75, Quincy's Gabriel Gold had a score of 76, Carthage's Colby Robertson was at 81 and Quincy's Sam Cory was at 87.
Golfers will return for the second and final round of the tournament on Wednesday morning.
