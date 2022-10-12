QUINCY – These were the days that Quincy High football coach Rick Little dreamed about.
The time when he finally had an opportunity to coach his son.
It has played out almost exactly how he envisioned.
QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little has been spectacular in his first year as a starter.
He leads the Western Big 6 in passing, has already broken two school records and has led the Blue Devils to a postseason berth.
“This has been an enjoyable experience,” Coach Little said. “Bradyn has always had success at every level he’s played at. The fact that he’s doing it this early in high school isn’t a surprise to me.
“He is more than meeting the expectations we had for him.”
Bradyn Little and his Quincy High teammates have been lighting up football scoreboards like pinball machines this fall.
The Blue Devils average 35 points per game.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Little is a primary reason for that.
He has passed for 1,718 yards for the 5-2 Quincy High squad. He’s thrown for 17 touchdowns.
“Everything has gone really well,” Bradyn Little said. “It has gone similar to what I expected, and maybe surpassed it a little bit. We’re just trying to improve each week and build on what we’ve done.”
One of the most impressive stats for Little?
He has 178 pass attempts this season, but he has been sacked just one time.
“Bradyn has a quick release – the ball comes out of his hand right away,” Coach Little said. “And obviously the offensive line has done a great job protecting him.”
The explosive QHS passing attack was on full display earlier this season in a 49-14 win over United Township.
Making just his fourth start for the Blue Devils, Little turned in a dazzling display on homecoming.
He shattered school records for passing yards (376) and touchdowns (five) in a game.
“It was great to break those records,” he said. “That’s a credit to our entire offense.”
Little connected on 15-of-19 passing attempts against UTHS while completing his final 10 attempts.
“That was a really fun game to play in,” Bradyn said. “The best part was that the team played really well.”
Little is closing in on Quincy High single-season school records for yards and touchdowns.
Lucas Reis passed for 1,721 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Blue Devils in 2019.
As you might expect, Bradyn Little grew up tagging along to practices and games with his father.
He’s had a football in his hands for as long as he can remember.
“I just always enjoyed being around it,” he said. “I always loved football and always respected the game. There was never any pressure on me to play football. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Little gained valuable varsity experience as a freshman for QHS. He passed for 349 yards and three touchdowns in a backup role in 2021.
Little has spread the ball around effectively to a handful of talented receivers this season.
Quincy’s Gregory Quine has caught 39 passes for 595 yards and eight touchdowns. Tykell Hammers has 28 grabs for 392 yards and Jack Mettemeyer has five TD catches.
The Devils also have a strong 1-2 punch in running backs Brian Douglas (643 yards, eight touchdowns) and Jeraius Rice (430 yards, six touchdowns).
“Our offensive line has been great,” Bradyn Little said. “Our receivers have played well and done a good job of making yards after the catch. And we’ve been effective running the ball.
“Our whole offense has worked well together. We can spread it out, and we can run it or pass it. We’re really balanced.”
Bradyn Little has an excellent teacher to learn from.
Rick Little was an all-state quarterback for the powerhouse program at Carthage High School in the 1990s.
He went on to a record-setting career for Blackburn College.
Rick Little has developed a strong relationship with his son, and he worked with him for numerous years before he reached the high school level.
“My dad is a great coach,” Bradyn said. “It’s been really fun to play for him and bounce ideas off him. He’s always open to me making suggestions and it has worked well for us.
“We will talk football some at home, especially when we are watching an NFL or college game on TV.”
Bradyn said his father also has high expectations for him.
“He will definitely let me know when he isn’t happy,” Bradyn said. “But he is really good about how he approaches it. He will explain why you did something wrong and how you can learn from it.
“He treats me like any other player. He expects me to work hard and be a good teammate.”
That dedication has enabled Bradyn to excel at a young age.
“Bradyn has worked really hard,” Coach Little said. “He’s obviously been around the game his whole life. He’s also put a lot of time in. I can’t imagine anyone working harder than Bradyn has.”
Bradyn also works hard in the classroom. He carries a 3.7 grade-point average at Quincy High School.
He has also spent time honing his skills at quarterback camps in the Midwest and around the country.
Little finished second in the Gunslinger Challenge this past summer at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas.
“It was a skills competition,” Coach Little said. “Bradyn made the finals and missed winning by one throw. He had a ball bounce in and out of a target.
“It was a great experience for him. Competing in a pressure situation like that really helped him and built his confidence.”
Bradyn Little said he has not heard much yet from college recruiters, but that is expected to change if he continues to play at a high level.
Bradyn Little is still just a prep sophomore, but he plays with the poise, moxie and composure of a senior.
“He has a maturity beyond his years,” Coach Little said. “He’s like a coach on the field. He knows our offense and understands what we are doing. And he’s a good leader who sets a great example with how hard he works and how he plays.”
That approach translates to the field where Bradyn Little puts his vast array of skills on display.
“Bradyn has a strong arm and he’s an accurate thrower,” Coach Little said. “His ability to process, read situations and get rid of the ball quickly is impressive.”
For now, the focus is on the last two regular season games and the postseason.
Bradyn Little is coming off a 303-yard, three-touchdown passing performance in a 35-17 win at Geneseo.
“This season has been very fun,” he said. “We’re excited to see what we can do in the playoffs. We would like to win a playoff game and keep our season going as long as possible.”
Coach Little hasn’t taken much time to reflect on everything that has transpired this fall.
He has been busy preparing a game plan for Saturday night’s Western Big 6 game at Rock Island Alleman.
But it has definitely been gratifying for Rick Little to watch his son perform at such a high level.
“I always looked forward to this time,” he said. “But I never wanted to get there too fast because then it’s over. And they grow up.”
