QUINCY — Disappointed with his team’s lack of toughness in Thursday night’s loss to Lewis, Quincy University men’s basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal laid forth a challenge for the Hawks.
Prove yourself worthy to wear the jersey.
“I didn’t think they played the right way for the program and all the guys who had played before them,” Hellenthal said. “I challenged them to play at a level that’s acceptable with how this program has been built over the years.”
The Hawks embraced the challenge.
One of the best defensive efforts of the season in which Quincy continually cleaned Illinois-Springfield off the glass and shut down the Prairie Stars’ perimeter game resulted in a 75-64 victory Saturday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“He wanted us all to look ourselves in the mirror and see if we could come back and hit back when adversity struck us,” junior guard Jamaurie Coakley said. “We battled back, and I thought we did a good job of responding.”
With winnable games on the horizon, building momentum was paramount.
The Hawks (5-11) travel to Southern Indiana on Wednesday to face the Screaming Eagles, who will be without preseason All-American forward Emmanuel Little. Two weeks ago, Little left the program and announced on social media he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.
A home game against Truman State, which beat Quincy in overtime in December, looms next Saturday.
“I told my staff if we can just show some toughness and win, that makes Wednesday’s game all that much more fun to prepare for,” Hellenthal said. “From a confidence factor, it’s a great springboard into Wednesday and next week.”
The Hawks know what it takes to continue rolling.
“We have to lock them up,” QU senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “They have Josh Price in the middle, and he’s a man. He’s a grown man, and we have to lock him up. For us to have success these last six games, we’re really going to have to lock teams down defensively.”
It’s what they did to Illinois-Springfield.
Sophomore guard Chase Robinson, who averages 18.2 points per game and scored 30 in the Prairie Stars’ season-opening victory against the Hawks, struggled to get clean looks. He went 5 of 19 from the field and 1 of 9 from 3-point range, finishing with 13 points.
His struggles contributed to the Prairie Stars going 5 of 24 from 3-point range (20.8 percent).
“Everybody contributed,” said Stuckman, who had 18 points and went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. “It was a complete team effort. We really locked them down on the defensive end.”
The total engagement carried over to the offensive end.
Coakley led three Hawks in double figures with 19 points, and all seven players who played 13 or more minutes scored. The Hawks shot 51 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over just 14 times.
More importantly, the Hawks all contributed to winning the rebound battle. Quincy outrebounded Illinois-Springfield 38-26 as Stuckman, Charles Callier and Silas Crisler each grabbed eight rebounds and everybody contributed at least one rebound.
“It’s important to take the load off Stuckman and (Adam Moore) and our bigs,” said Coakley, who had two rebounds Saturday but is averaging a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game. “We just try to play big and go get the basketball and do our part.”
The willingness to do that is what Hellenthal wanted to see.