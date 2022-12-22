Copenhaver.jpg

File photo of Palmyra’s Drew Copenhaver (1) laying the ball into the basket during the Panthers game against the Unity Mustangs on Friday, Dec. 16 in Palmyra. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Both Palmyra teams enter Christmas break on a positive path with wins over Louisiana.

The Lady Panthers routed Louisiana 66-29, giving Palmyra is second straight win as it improves to 8-2.

