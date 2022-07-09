QUINCY — Mike Willis planned to eat homemade pizza and watch fireworks with his family during the Fourth of July weekend.
But those plans changed significantly during a whirlwind of a Sunday evening for the local baseball umpire.
While munching on his third piece of pizza, his phone rang.
It was Quincy Gems owner Jimmie Louthan.
“It was the scariest phone call that I’ve ever gotten,” Willis said.
Louthan asked Willis if he could fill in for an injured umpire.
Home plate umpire Dennis George had to leave the Quincy-O’Fallon game after being drilled in the mask by a ball that was fouled back at close range.
The game was in the second inning and the Gems had to act quickly.
Louthan immediately thought of Willis, who had officiated his son’s basketball games.
The 50-year-old Willis, who mostly officiates Quincy Park District and Q-Town youth baseball games, was hesitant at first.
But with encouragement from his family, Willis mustered up the courage to put on his umpiring uniform and make the five-minute drive from his home to QU Stadium.
“I was scared to death, but you help out people when they need to be helped out,” Willis said. “I knew Jimmie would not have called me unless the situation was pretty desperate, and he needed help.”
When Willis arrived at the stadium, he saw the circumstances that had transpired. After the second-inning injury, base umpire Eric Witthohn took over behind the plate and was the lone official on the field for two innings.
Calling balls and strikes, check-swings and judging plays up to 300-plus feet away from him, Witthohn said it was a chaotic experience.
But when he Willis arrived to take the field in the fourth, a weight was lifted off his shoulders during the collegiate wooden bat league game.
“He’s not a college-certified umpire, he’s still somebody that was a second pair of eyes out there to help me with anything that may have happened,” Witthohn said. “I just kept telling him, ‘have fun out there.’”
When Willis took the biggest stage in his officiating career, the Quincy umpire was still a bit nervous. But after officiating a faster-paced brand of baseball for a while, Willis settled in and had a blast.
After the game, Willis was given a game ball and went over to shake Louthan’s hand. The owner thanked him for stepping in to umpire.
“I thought he did great,” Louthan said. “It worked out and I don’t know of any bang-bang plays that were missed or anything like that. I thought, for the task at hand, he stepped up in a big way and he rocked it.”
George took time to thank Willis for replacing him and said the first-time collegiate umpire did “pretty well.” The 67-year-old George also thanked the Gems organization for taking care of him and getting him a hotel room in Quincy after his injury.
Days after Sunday’s game, George said he is doing much better and even returned to the diamond Friday night, working the bases for an lllinois Valley Pistol Shrimp game.
Following Sunday’s game, Willis was thanked by players, coaches and fans for filling in. Among the fans were some of the local kids he umpires games for.
Willis then finished the night the way he had originally planned.
He watched the fireworks show with his family at QU Stadium.
“It was exhilarating,” Willis said of the experience. “It was the most nervous I’ve ever been, but at the same time, it was probably one of the coolest experiences in baseball I’ll ever have.”
