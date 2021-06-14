BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The tension tilted like a teeter-totter.
As the minutes dwindled, the nerves increased.
A goal roughly eight minutes into Monday night’s Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional at Fred Carlton Field gave the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team an edge over Normal U-High it carried into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
“It was so nerve-racking trying to keep the ball out of our half of the field,” QND sophomore forward Lia Quintero said.
Surprisingly, Raiders coach Mark Longo wasn’t as worried as his players.
“I was very confident the last 10 minutes,” he said. “We had enough people back. If we could just clear the ball out of enough, we were going to be fine.”
Although the Pioneers’ best scoring chance in the entire 80 minutes came in the final 40 seconds, the Raiders snuffed it out to preserve a 1-0 victory and earn a berth in the Class 1A final four. It will be QND’s sixth final four appearance since 2010 with the first five all producing state champions.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said. “All of our hard work during the regular season paid off and gave us the confidence to win tonight’s game against a very good team.
“As a senior, I couldn’t ask for anything more from my teammates.”
Especially during the closing minutes of regulation.
“We held our own ground defensively,” Peters said. “Our defenders did an excellent job stepping up and winning 50-50 balls when our team needed it. We played hard until the end of the game, and I am very proud of our team.”
She was excited enough to dance on the sideline afterward.
“We were all beyond excited,” Peters said. “It was a special moment for everyone.”
The Raiders (18-1-1) will face Elmhurst Timothy Christian at 1 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School. The Trojans (16-2) beat Richmond-Burton 1-0 in the Elmhurst IC Catholic Super-Sectional.
“It feels unreal,” Quintero said. “I’m just so glad that we’ve fought this far.”
Like the Raiders have done throughout the postseason, they scored an early goal to take command.
Off a throw-in from freshman wing Lauryn Peters, Quintero found space and buried her shot into the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead. It was her team-leading 38th goal this season.
“Lia’s goal got us excited,” Peters said. “We wanted to work harder for each other and believed we were capable of winning. That goal allowed us to settle down and relax, while still playing smart soccer.”
No one backed off.
“I didn’t feel like the job was over,” Quintero said. “It seemed like we still had more to do, and I was focused more on how we were going to keep the lead rather than already having it.”
The defense and the midfield made certain the lead was never threatened despite being shorthanded.
Sophomore midfielder Anna Keck suffered what appeared to be a head injury about 12 minutes into the game and didn’t return. It forced Longo to shuffle some pieces around with Avery Keck — Anna’s twin sister — playing center midfielder, wing midfielder and forward at different times.
“If you watch her, she just works her butt off,” Longo said.
It also helped to change formation in the second half, playing just two attackers up top to fortify the midfield.
“It was out of necessity,” Longo said.
And it worked.
“It shut them down,” Longo said.
It has allowed a team with just three players with varsity experience at the beginning of the season to be guaranteed of coming home from the Chicago suburbs with a state trophy.
“It really and truly is incredible,” Longo said.