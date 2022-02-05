QUINCY – Bradley Longcor is still only a freshman.
But 25 games into his prep career, he plays with the poise, moxie and composure of an experienced senior.
No moment is too big for him when he's on the basketball court.
That was evident when Longcor ignited a late-game surge to spark Quincy to a 62-54 boys' basketball win over a strong Webster Groves team Saturday night.
The Blue Devils (20-5) came back strong at home after suffering a double-digit setback Friday night at Western Big Six rival Moline.
“I’m really proud of our guys for how they bounced back and competed against an excellent opponent,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We played with great effort, especially down the stretch, and it paid off for us. It was a heck of a win for us.”
Quincy closed the game on a 9-0 run.
“We were really determined to come back strong,” Longcor said. “We couldn’t wait to get back on the court.”
It showed as Longcor made sure QHS didn’t lose its second straight game.
The Devils trailed 54-53 late in the game before the talented 6-foot-1 guard took over in the final two minutes.
Longcor elevated to knock down a clutch 17-foot shot from the right of the key to give his team a 56-54 lead.
He fired a pinpoint pass to classmate Keshaun Thomas for a basket on the next possession.
He followed by draining a pair of free throws to ice the victory.
“I had some open looks, and we needed a basket,” Longcor said. “I was able to convert and give our team a boost. We kept our composure and made the big plays down the stretch.”
Longcor finished with 16 points.
“Bradley made some big-time plays for us,” Douglas said. “He came up huge for us. He is a playmaker and did a heck of a job.”
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton turned in a pair of defensive gems for Quincy in the final minute.
He blocked a shot on a drive by Matt Enright before snaring a rebound when the Statesmen misfired on their next possession.
“JT’s defense was outstanding,” Douglas said. “He’s a great offensive player, but he’s also very good defensively. I was proud of his overall game tonight.”
Talton then splashed home a pair of late free throws to finish with 18 points.
“We did a great job keeping our composure,” Talton said. “It started on the defensive end. We communicated well and were able to get stops down the stretch.”
The Blue Devils fell behind 16-8 as the left-handed Enright drilled a pair of early threes for Webster Groves (14-7).
QHS fought back behind another freshman, Dominique Clay, who provided a huge spark off the bench.
Clay drilled a triple to knot the game 20-20 and followed with three more second-quarter baskets to give his team a 31-27 lead at the break.
Quincy widened its lead to 47-38 on a three-point play by Thomas in the third quarter.
But the visitors battled back, eventually taking the lead on two free throws by Enright early in the final quarter.
The Statesmen then went up 54-53 before the decisive Blue Devil run to end the game.
Quincy’s three freshmen combined for 37 points as Thomas added 12 points and Clay nine for QHS.
“Our freshman class, we’re hungry and we’re motivated,” Longcor said. “We know we have to step up and play our roles. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve gained a lot of confidence. We do whatever we can to try and help the team.”
Ethan Chartrand had a big second half for Webster Groves and led all scorers with 20 points. Enright had 16.
“It was a total team effort,” Talton said. “Everybody played their role, and everybody contributed. We came together and found a way to win.
“It was important for us to bounce back. Last night left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth. We knew we had to come back strong, and we did.”
