QUINCY -- It was a birthday that Lucas Loos won’t soon forget.
Loos celebrated turning 20 years old by turning on a pitch and blasting it out of the ballpark Tuesday night.
His solo shot to lead off the sixth inning provided the exclamation mark as the Quincy Gems rolled past O’Fallon 11-5 at QU Stadium.
“It was really cool – it was awesome to hit that home run,” Loos said. “It’s really special to do that on your birthday, especially with all of my family and friends here. It was great to be able to do that in front of all of them.”
Loos, who played for John Wood Community College, crushed a first-pitch curveball that easily cleared the fence in left-center field.
Loos, who is from Payson, received a huge ovation from the sizeable crowd as he circled the bases.
Prior to his long ball, a video tribute was shown where teammates wished Loos a happy birthday.
He was mobbed by his teammates as he headed back to the dugout after belting his home run.
Loos had reached on an error, was hit by a pitch and flied out in his first three plate appearances Tuesday.
Then he went deep in the sixth.
“For him to come out and homer on his birthday, that’s just classic Lucas Loos,” Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos said. “I’m really happy for him.”
The Gems improved to 8-10 in the second half and 27-23 overall in Prospect League baseball play.
Quincy captured a first-half divisional title earlier this month to clinch a playoff berth.
There were plenty of hitting stars for the Gems on Tuesday.
Quincy’s Dayson Croes collected three hits, knocked in four runs and scored three times in the first four innings.
Teammate Jonathan Latham drove in three runs and leadoff batter Hayden Moore scored three times.
“We were hitting well up and down the lineup,” Loos said. “We have some great hitters and we showed that in this game.”
The Gems scored three times in the opening inning and five times in the second to bust the game open.
Quincy finished with 13 hits.
“Offensively, we finally started coming around again,” Gyorkos said. “We hadn’t had a game like that in a long time. That is a good sign for us."
Moore also turned in a pair of spectacular diving catches in center field.
Gems starter Bennett Stice turned in a solid performance. He went six innings while allowing four earned runs. He struck out five.
“Bennett threw well enough for us to win,” Gyorkos said. “He got in trouble there in the fourth, but other than that he did a good job.”
Stefan Stockwell followed with three strong innings to finish the game.
Quincy is off Wednesday before facing Alton on Thursday night at home.
“We just need to keep this going,” Loos said. “We have a great bunch of guys on this team. We just need to keep coming out and having fun every night.”
