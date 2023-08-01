PERU, Ill. -- Gems third baseman Lucas Loos continued his clutch hitting on Tuesday night.
Loos hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie in a road game against Illinois Valley, giving the Gems a 6-3 lead, which would be the final score.
The Gems fell in an early hole after the Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the first inning.
A couple of innings later, Jaison Andujar doubled to score Jimmy Koza and Tristan Meny singled to score Andujar to narrow the Pistol Shrimp's lead to 3-2 in the top of the third.
Koza hit an RBI single to score Easton Mains in the top of the sixth inning to tie up the game at 3-3.
Noah Harbin started the game and had a no-decision after going six innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing four hits, three walks and three earned runs.
Stefan Stockwell and Jake Syverson eached pitched a scoreless inning in relief during the seventh and eighth, with Syverson picking up the win on the mound.
Stephen Eskridge picked up the save after pitching a clean ninth inning.
Koza went 3-for-4 with two runs, stolen base and an RBI.
Joe Siervo went 2-for-5, while Mains went 1-for-5 with a double and two runs.
Quincy (30-24) will host Springfield (24-26) in its next game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
