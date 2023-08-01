Lucas Loos 7.26.JPG

Gems batter Lucas Loos follows through on a home run swing during Wednesday's game against Springfield at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

PERU, Ill. -- Gems third baseman Lucas Loos continued his clutch hitting on Tuesday night.

Loos hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie in a road game against Illinois Valley, giving the Gems a 6-3 lead, which would be the final score.

