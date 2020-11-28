KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finality.
It’s a hard concept to wrap your mind around. The end of an era, the end of a run, the end of a season.
That’s where the Palmyra football team found itself on Saturday afternoon when the final buzzer sounded on a 31-14 loss to St. Pius X in the Class 2 state semifinals, the only loss of the season for the previously-unbeaten Panthers (12-1).
“Looking every senior in the eye after the game was one of the hardest things to do,” said tight end Abe Haerr, one of 11 seniors. “I’ve been with these guys so long. We’ve played together so long, lifting in the weight room, all of the stuff we’ve been putting into this game.
“To see it end short of what we were hoping to get to was really hard for us, but I am just so blessed to be a part of this team and this great group of seniors.”
The realization was just as tough for Palmyra coach Kevin Miles.
“I told (quarterback Brody Lehenbauer) after the game, ‘Gosh dang it, it’s been a long time since I haven’t had a Lehenbauer to lead this team. My gosh, it’s been six or seven years since I haven’t had a Lehenbauer around,’” Miles said. “Abe has been here for a while. Weston (King) has been a dude for three years. They are a pretty special group.”
No senior group in Palmyra football history had to deal with what this crew did this season. With the constant threat of cancellations hanging over the team due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Panthers had to be mentally tough from the onset.
“Every year, it’s sad to see them go, but this one is super special because of the COVID year,” Miles said.
For nearly all of the spring and parts of the summer, offseason workouts were disrupted by COVID-19 protocols. That only brought the team and the senior class closer together.
“From day one, when this whole thing got shut down, I know everybody was working their hardest and had the same goal in mind to win a state championship,” King said. “We were just doing whatever we had to do, getting together in small groups, just being leaders. Trying to show the underclassmen the right way to do things, get stuff done and get stuff accomplished. Just do things the right way.”
That mentality persisted when the season started in August.
“This whole season, we never knew how far we were going to be able to get, how many games we were going to be able to get,” Haerr said. “The fact that we even got to this point, that we were even able to play in a semifinal game and the fact that we weren’t shutting down or anything like that, it’s just unbelievable. All the glory to God, thanks to him for that.”
While the ultimate goal of the first state title in program history wasn’t reached, there is plenty the Panthers have to celebrate.
“Our No. 1 goal was to make it out of districts and play on a Saturday,” King said. “Then after that, go try to win a state championship. Ultimately we fell short of that, but it’s been a good run.”
Haerr and King were known leaders heading into the final season, but for King, seeing the growth of fellow seniors like Lehenbauer, Josh Lickfeld and Wade Begley has been almost more satisfying than the wins.
“It’s been awesome to see these guys and the way they’ve led and how we’ve been able to come together and how everybody felt like they belonged on this team,” King said.
While the senior class is moving on, they know they are leaving the cupboard far from bare. And they know they have imparted the right lessons to their younger teammates.
“(We’ve been) trying to show these underclassmen how to be great leaders and show them if you do things the right way, push yourself as hard as you can, you can succeed,” King said. “These are the things that set you apart from other teams.”
And as long as Miles is at the helm, Haerr feels the Panthers are in good shape.
“I am so thankful to have a coach like Coach Miles that puts us in the right situations for success,” he said.