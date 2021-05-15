ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Now the waiting game begins.
The inability to consistently throw strikes and an unfortunate slump by the heart of the Quincy University baseball team’s order led to the Hawks being eliminated from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament with Saturday’s 10-4 loss to Southern Indiana at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
With no shot at the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, the Hawks will see if they receive an at-large bid to the national tournament.
Quincy (28-13) was listed among the team under consideration in the Midwest Region, but three of the six bids will go to the conference tournament champions from the GLVC, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
That leaves only three available spots for the Hawks to fit.
It could mean an uneasy week until the brackets are revealed May 23.
“We just have to hope the right teams win their conference tournaments,” QU coach Josh Rabe said.
The Hawks didn’t do themselves any favors by allowing the Screaming Eagles to get on base with ease.
Seven QU pitchers combined to walk 11 batters, hit three others and allow 12 hits. Right-hander Willie Sanchez and left-hander Sam Stephens each worked a scoreless inning of relief, combing to strike out five without issuing a free base.
No one else left the game unscathed.
“When you give up 14 free bases, you can’t win,” Rabe said. “You just can’t win.”
The game was tied at 1 heading to the fourth inning when senior right-hander John Hurayt replaced right-handed starter Lance Logsdon, who walked three and struck out three over three innings while throwing 81 pitches.
“That’s about his limit,” Rabe said.
It didn’t seem to hurt as Hurayt got the first two Southern Indiana batters to pop out and strike out. A walk to Bryce Krizan started an avalanche. Krizan stole second and scored on Kobe Stephens’ single before Hurayt walked three of the next four hitters and hit the other.
QU reliever Brett Taucher walked the first batter he faced, too, forcing in another run.
“The wheels fell off the wagon,” Rabe said. “There’s two out and the next thing you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what just happened?’ They kept adding on and we kept walking people.”
The Screaming Eagles tacked on two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth when they capitalized on two walks and a wild pitch.
Offensively, the Hawks struggled, finishing with eight hits as USI’s Austin Gossmann struck out six and walked one in a complete-game effort.
“We couldn’t get anything going or sustain it,” Rabe said.
The heart of Quincy’s order – the Nos. 2-5 hitters – were a combined 1 for 15. In the three GLVC Tournament games, those four spots combined to go 8 for 46 (.174) with four RBIs.
“When we have nothing to show for it, it’s hard to win,” Rabe said.