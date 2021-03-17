QUINCY — Football practices on St. Patrick’s Day aren’t a normal occurrence, but it gave the Quincy High School football team a good opportunity to reflect on its fortunes.
“We are lucky,” Blue Devils senior Quinn Rupert said. “We feel like, after all the things we’ve been through this year, finally getting to be out here and get some good reps and finally actually get a season, it’s rewarding for all the work we went through throughout the summer and even during the year.”
The Blue Devils wrapped up their final full-padded practice of their first game week of the season on Wednesday, with just a day of installation and walkthrough left before hosting United Township in the season opener on Friday at Flinn Stadium.
Either because of the mid-40s weather or the fact that it’s the middle of March, it still hasn’t quite hit some of the players that their season starts in less than 48 hours.
“I definitely think when I wake up on gameday it will be a wave of emotions, but about a week ago it didn’t feel real,” QHS senior Clay Hansen said. “Then we got to Monday and it was like, ‘It’s time to go.’”
It’s not just the players having a hard time finding their bearings.
“Nothing feels like anything anymore. You kind of become numb,” Blue Devils coach Rick Little said. “I probably speak for every senior, it’s almost hard to believe. You’re almost here, you wondered if you would ever get here, and now it’s here.
“Obviously the guys are super excited and focused and just ready to get after it again.”
When the Blue Devils do get after it against the Panthers on Friday night, they will keep in mind the feelings from last year’s 4-5 campaign and the pain of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2012.
“Last season didn’t go the way we wanted, and we’ve all bought into this,” Hansen said. “We know we have six games and we have to leave it all on the field.”
Hansen is a big factor for any success QHS will have on the field. The senior receiver and defensive back returns as one of the top skill positions on the team, but Little said his impact goes beyond yards and tackles.
“He’s just a great student-athlete,” Little said. “He’s really the type of kid who helps others on the field, which is huge from a coaching standpoint.”
Having players you can trust to do the right things is even more crucial given how little time teams have had to prepare for this six-game sprint, which will feature an entirely Western Big Six Conference slate for QHS.
In a way, though, the Blue Devils feel like they’ve had more time to prepare than normal ahead of Friday’s opener.
“We’ve had all this time. Usually you only get a couple months of practices and stuff, but this year it’s been a dream come true,” Rupert said. “We’ve got to play football for almost an entire year. It’s really nice, I’m excited.”
Rupert returns to a defensive backfield that will feature Hansen and brother Jack Rupert as well. All three have seen starting minutes in the defensive backfield for the previous two seasons, and their connection goes beyond that time together.
“We’ve been together forever. This whole group has been together since kindergarten,” Quinn Rupert said. “We all played flag and tackle together, so I feel like we work well together and we read each other well. Our defense will come together and be lockdown, hopefully.”
Hansen believes in the defensive backfield so much he almost dares other teams to pass it on them.
“When I play defense with these guys, I can feel the passion,” he said. “We all love to play, love to hit people, love to tackle. It’s been fun.”
Also returning to the defensive side are linebackers Drae Humphrey and Nick Cory, who will help anchor the front seven.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils have to replace the loss of quarterback Lucas Reis and running back Adonte’ Cryder. Humphrey split time with Cryder last season and will transition into the starting running back role, and at the quarterback position it’s been a competition between Quinn Rupert and Tate Meyer.
Meyer will get the nod to start on Friday against United Township, but Little believes both bring something to the position.
“They both throw well and they’re both athletic,” Little said. “Tate is a looser runner and Quinn is a long strider and fast, he can bring it downhill. We are in a good spot there.”
Even though he didn’t get the call to start, Quinn Rupert is prepared to take over if his number is called.
“I feel like whoever is in the position will be 100 percent prepared for that position,” Rupert said. “Then, if there’s a game where one is just not up to par, the other will for sure be ready if there’s ever a need for a backup or anything like that. I think we will be prepared on offense.”
It helps to have the strong group of skill position players on their sides as well, with Hansen and Jack Rupert both returning as leading receivers from a season ago.
“When you throw the ball, you don’t have to worry about if they are going to catch it or not,” Quinn Rupert said. “You know 100 percent they are making the catch and getting a couple of yards after.”
That’s part of the reason the Blue Devils will continue their evolution into more of a spread look that they did last season with Reis under center.
“A lot of the times it’s based on personnel. They are guys that run great routes, catch the ball well, throw the ball well,” Little said. “We will continue to try to beat defenses that way.”
And Little is confident the offensive line will provide the kind of time needed for longer developing plays.
“Isaac Drew is a lineman who is going to Quincy University and Johnathan LaCroix has been outstanding out front for us,” Little said.
Friday starts a season that most of the team had already counted as lost. There isn’t a chance to play for any postseason glory, but a Western Big Six Conference title is still in their grasps.
Even if it wasn’t the Blue Devils know they still have something to play for.
“This is the last time we will have a chance to do this,” Hansen said. “Obviously some of us are going on to the next level, but as a squad this is the last time we get to do this and we only get to do it six times. Just go out, make the most of it and win six games.”