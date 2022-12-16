Aneyas.jpg

Hannibal junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams puts on a Notre Dame hat after announcing his commitment to play football for the Fighting Irish during a ceremony on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.

 Mathew Kirby/Herald-Whig

HANNIBAL -- After narrowing down his list to four schools, Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams made a decision on his football future at a press conference at Korf Gymnasium on Friday.

The No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation for the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to play for the University of Notre Dame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.