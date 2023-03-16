Napleton 3.10.JPG

Hawks batter Luke Napleton fouls off a pitch during the opening game of Friday's doubleheader against Augustana at QU Stadium on March 10.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

DALLAS -- The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced that Quincy University junior catcher Luke Napleton has been awarded NCAA Division II Player of the Week for the week ending on March 12.

Columbus State junior hurler Noah Windhorst was named National Pitcher of the Week.

