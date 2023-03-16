DALLAS -- The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced that Quincy University junior catcher Luke Napleton has been awarded NCAA Division II Player of the Week for the week ending on March 12.
Columbus State junior hurler Noah Windhorst was named National Pitcher of the Week.
Napleton went 8-for-13 with five home runs and eight RBIs during the Hawks four-game sweep over Augustana University last week.
The LaGrange, Illinois native was also named the Midwest Region Player of the Week, as well as Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week.
For the season, Napleton is batting .351 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs. He also has a .387 on-base percentage and a .912 slugging percentage in 2023.
QU (11-3) will begin a four-game series on Friday, hosting Missouri S&T for a doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for noon.
