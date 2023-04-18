INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For the second time this year, Quincy Univerity catcher Luke Napleton has been honored by the Great Lakes Valley Conference as Player of the Week.
The junior catcher went 12-for-21 this past week against Northwest Missouri State University and McKendree University.
Napleton powered four home runs for the Hawks, topping his 20-home run sophomore season. Napleton is two home runs from the program record for home runs in a season. The junior catcher also had three doubles and drew a walk to finish with 27 bases on the week.
The LaGrange, Ill. native tallied nine runs for the Hawks in their series against the Bearcats and batted in 14 runs total this week.
This is Napleton's second career Player of the Week award with the Hawks. His other award came after a five-home run performance in the Hawks sweep against Augustana University March 10-11.
QU (28-8) will return to action on Friday, starting a four-game road series against the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
