Reagan Reed.jpg

Illini West senior Reagan Reed drives to the basket during Monday's game against Macomb at Illini West High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Chargers were not feeling very charged for their girls basketball game against Macomb Monday night, falling to the Bombers 44-24.

“We’ve had a really hard time converting on offense,” said Chargers senior Reagan Reed. “In practice it takes us a while to get (the energy) started and it's the same in games… they hit a few shots and we just went down hill.”

