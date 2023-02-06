CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Chargers were not feeling very charged for their girls basketball game against Macomb Monday night, falling to the Bombers 44-24.
“We’ve had a really hard time converting on offense,” said Chargers senior Reagan Reed. “In practice it takes us a while to get (the energy) started and it's the same in games… they hit a few shots and we just went down hill.”
Macomb came out with bombs in the basket, finishing the first quarter up 10-0.
“When shots aren't falling, typically we are the type of team that will continue to play defense but for some reason we just stopped playing as a team,” said Illini West head coach Grant Surprenant. Macomb hit some shots early to get momentum. When shots aren't falling for you, you tend to press harder on offense but we need to focus on defense.”
The Chargers managed to defuse the bombers turning it around during the second and fourth quarters by accumulating nine and twelve points.
Reagan Reed led the Chargers in scoring with nine points, followed by Hailey Eyring with six and Rylee Reed with five.
Despite the defeat, Illini West is looking forward to a weekend of playoffs.
“Our goal is always to win regionals,” said Reed. “I Just want to have fun. I want to put a full game together, that's something we have not done this season. I want to go out knowing we tried our best and our hardest.”
Illini West is 15-16 overall and 4-1 in the Prairieland conference, putting them at third place out of four teams.
“We get two opportunities to play two more home games,” said Surprenant. “Hopefully we can bounce back from a loss like this and have a little sense of urgency from the get-go. Our biggest goal these next two practices is figuring out a way to compete and put it all out there for four quarters.”
Illini West will close out the regular season on Thursday, hosting Payson Seymour at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.