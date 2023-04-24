Maddie O'Brien signing.JPG

QHS junior Maddie O'Brien, second from left, signs her national letter-of-intent to play golf at Carroll University during a ceremony at Quincy High School on Friday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Maddie O'Brien signed her national letter-of-intent to play golf for Carroll University during a ceremony at the school cafeteria on Friday.

O'Brien will be a physical therapy major at Carroll University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.