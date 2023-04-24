QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Maddie O'Brien signed her national letter-of-intent to play golf for Carroll University during a ceremony at the school cafeteria on Friday.
O'Brien will be a physical therapy major at Carroll University.
"I got into their direct entry physical therapy program, so that was a huge academic thing that made me want to go there," O'Brien said. "With their golf team, I love the coach and the team atmosphere. The campus was absolutely amazing, so that's what led me to sign there."
Besides golf, O'Brien has also been part of the QHS girls soccer team.
O'Brien said one of her main strengths is being uplifting and positive towards her teammates.
"Being on the golf team and the soccer team and all of the athletics I've been part of has opened new possibilities and new opportunities to me," O'Brien said. "Being on the golf team (at high school) is what led me to want to play in college."
During her time at QHS, O'Brien was part of two straight Western Big 6 girls golf championships in her junior and senior years. She finished third place in the conference meet and earned First Team All-Conference honors.
QHS also made the state tournament during O'Brien's junior season.
"She came in and was the nicest girl that everyone wanted to play with," said QHS girls golf coach Hanlynn Vahlkamp. "She worked her butt off the summer between sophomore and junior year and came back and shot in the 80s. She was so confident and she wanted to get even better, so the summer between her junior and senior year, she worked even harder. She got real strong and she was my solid No. 3 player."
Vahlkamp added that she could always count on O'Brien to have a decent score and to have a positive attitude.
"All of the other coaches gave her tons of compliments and loved playing with her," Vahlkamp said. "She was encouraging and really supportive of everybody, but never lost track of her own game. She was focused on her, but never wanted to come across that she was overconfident or not appreciative of everybody else."
O'Brien said she was appreciative of her coaches getting her to this point.
"I have learned to be patient at the golf course and through hard work I can get where I want to get," O'Brien said. "Mark Christensen has helped me set goals for myself on wanting to get better and just being supportive of everything that I've done. It's truly helped me get to where I want to be with my golf game."
O'Brien has been in contact with Carroll University women's golf head coach John Blau and their coaching staff.
"It's been going good," O'Brien said. "He's been in contact with me for quite some time now. We just went through everything he expects from me and expects from the team. I'm truly excited to be on his team next year."
